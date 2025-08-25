Scarborough athletes make triathlon debuts in York

Six members of Scarborough Athletics Club made an event and triathlon debut at the Sprint Races, staged at York Sports Village.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They joined around 500 athletes competing in the various categories in the sprint races, which consisted of a 400-metre swim in a pool, followed by the standard 20k cycle and 5k run.

In previous years some club members who have taken part in sprint races have graduated to full distance and even Ironman events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this taster event, Martin Pepworth was the first finisher for the club in an overall time of 1:32:58. Sue Sayers led the five female debutants with a time of 1:39:28.

Martin Pepworth was the first finisher for Scarborough at the Sprint Races in York.

Also crossing the finishing line were Karen Rawlinson (1:40:08), Julie Kelly (1:40:38), Michaela Hutchinson (1:41:44) and Julie Wiles (1:48:45 provisionally).

An above average total of 30 club members, as well as many helpers at the latest Wykeham parkrun, were joined by members of the Couch to 5k Group, who were making their event and run distance debut.

The group was instigated and organised over the past nine weeks by Scarborough Athletic Club members Jayne Graves and David Field, who supported the group with a dedicated program that would lead to them to completing the 5k distance at a parkrun or other event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a mild and dry weather morning, and with lots of encouragement from the club members, five of the group achieved the target distance. Some club members who were unable to join the group aim to run the target distance at a future date.

Scarborough AC was well represented at the Wykeham parkrun.

Mark Bowes was the first finisher of the club’s 29 members with 24th overall of 300 and first over-55 with a personal best (pb) time.

Rhona Marshall was sixth woman overall of 100 and seocnd over-40 with a personal best.

Other male results: D Lester 3rd Over-50, C Clayton 1st Over-60, D Tomlinson 4th Over-55, R Glover 4th Over-45, S Deacon 8th Over-40, M Whiteley 3nd Over-65, P Northedge 1st Over-75, D Fox 2nd Over-70, R Lillie 1st Over-70 (pb), D Field 7th Over-60, S Valente 8th Over-65.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other female results: N Kidd 3rd Over-40, G Wilkins 3rd Over-45, M Padgham 2nd Over-60, K Rawlinson 3rd Over-55 (pb), S Sayers 4th Over-60 (pb), L Tomlinson 3rd Over-50, S Houghton 1st Over-65, J Graves 6th Over-60, S Vaughan 11th Over-45, G Metcalfe 69th, J Trown 12th Over-45, J Clayton 9th Over-60, A Morgan Harrison-Lee 10th Over-60, M Pepworth 8th Over-55, M Scruton 1st Over-70, C Bilton 13th Over-45.

Scarborough athletes at the Triathlon Sprint Races in York.

Helpers: Carey Bilton, Shirley Field, Mik Lambert, Helen Hayton, Chris and Jacob Waite. Nick Edmond was a tail walker.

Kevin Archer, 72, made a late start to his latest track racing season when he competed in the England Masters Athletics Association Inter Area Challenge, in York, for his affiliated Area Masters Club Southwest VAC.

He used the event as a warm-up for the British Championships and secured fourth place in the Over-70 1,500m with 5:48.29 and second place in the 800m with 2:42.09, finishing behind the current British record holder after leading in the first lap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Scarborough Woodlands parkrun, 30 club members were led by Jonathan Sharp who finished ninth overall of 300.

Fay Hethershaw was sixth woman overall of 122 and first Over-50.

Other male results: A Padgham 12th (pb), A Hopper 1st Over-55, G Elliott-Hobson 33rd, S Neal 3rd Over-55 (pb), P Barnard 14th Over-55, R Hyde 15th Over-55.

Other female results: V O’Neil 4th Over-45 (pb), J Wiles 4th Over-55, M Hutchinson 5th Over-55, D Anderson 3rd Over-60 (pb), E Waite 20th Over-40, T A Palmer 10th Over-60 (pb).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helpers: Adrian Atkinson, Hikari Ford, Gillian Gleg, Dale Hepples, Linda Hindhaugh, Andrew Hopper, Tanya Mace, Aaron and Mike Padgham, Tue Alice Palmer, Ellie Waite, Harry and Maureen Whitehouse. Ellie Waite. Julie Miller, Hester Butterworth and Mick Thompson were tail walkers.

At Dalby Forrest, Robert Preston was fourth of 231 while at Sewerby, C Brown was 10th Over-50, C Robertson was 39th woman overall of 184 and 2nd Over-65, L Hinchliffe claimed 13th Over-55 and Mary Slater was first Over-75.

At the Whitby parkrun, Martin Pepworth was 72nd overall of 266 and sixth Over-55.

Other parkrun results – Cardiff: Suzanne Villiers 2nd Over-60; York: Jack Hopper 16th overall of 459; Middlesborough: Anna Giddings fourth woman of 142; Lowestoft: Matthew Rutt 101st of 623; Ambleside: Hilary Casey 1st Over-60.