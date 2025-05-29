Scarborough AC's Lisa Baker hands to Sue Haslam in the Yorkshire Wolds Relay.

Scarborough Athletic Club supplied two mixed gender teams for the Annual Yorkshire Wolds Relay, which is a tough 80-mile Multi Terrain Race.

The race started at 7.30am on the Filey seafront in warm but some very windy weather at times, writes Mick Thompson.

It finished in Hessle under the Humber Bridge.

The Scarborough ‘A’ Team finished in a most notable fast time of 9.28.34 for the overall distance and finished up in third overall behind top teams City of Hull and South Hull.

Scarborough Athletic Club's Beckie May hands over to Suzanne Villiers at the Yorkshire Wolds Relay.

The back up ‘B’ Team finished an excellent 50 minutes ahead of their overall forecast time.

Team A: Jamie Ward, Alfie Carr, Nikki Carr Walls, Darryl Koekemoer, Matthew Middleton, Anthony Gough, Rhona Marshal, Paul Lawton, Pat Messruther and Matthew Heaton.

Team B: Beckie May, Suzzane Villiers, Christine Robertson, Nicola Kidd, Phil Bowmaker, Lisa Baker, Sue Haslam, Julie Clayton, Andrew Robertson and Carol Sherwood.

Caroline Metcalf joined 24,000 runners at the increasingly popular Manchester Half Marathon.

She battled the above average hot weather and crowded course to finish in 2.13.11.

Two SAC members competed in the annual Edinburgh Festival of Running.

In the marathon race, Lee Adamson made his marathon debut and finished in 4.49.19, 63-year-old Jean Fish completed the Half-Marathon in 2.26.02.

Three club members competed in road races based at and around Sproatley district of Hull.

In the Half-Marathon, Annie O’Sullivan finished 1st Female overall of 344, and also 17th overall of 814 in 1.27.41.

Victoria O’Neil followed in 146th Female overall and 13th Over-45 in 2.07.33.

In the 10K, Victoria Lockey was 31th Female overall of 155 and sixth Over-40 in 57.48.

Twenty-nine club members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun at Wykeham.

Alfie Carr was the club’s first finisher with 13th overall of 243 and 3rd 15/17 Male.

Nikki Carr Walls followed her son Alfie with 4th Female overall of 93.

Other Male Results; J.Sharp 12th, M. Bowes 1st Over-45, G.Elliott-Hobson 40th, M Pepworth 2nd Over-55, C.Brown 5th Over-50, M.Whiteley 4th Over-65, C.Allen 5th Over-65, C.Bourne 5th Over-55, D, Lester 9th Over-50,P.Shepherdson 10th Over-50, P.Griffiths 12th Over-45, P.Barnard 12th Over 55, M. Padgham 8th Over-65.

Other Female Results; L. Garforth 2nd Over-45, L. Bourne 1st Over-50, N.Kidd 1st Over-40, H. Butterworth 2nd Over-50, J. Graves 1st Over-60, M. Padgham 2nd Over-60, J.Clayton 5th Over-60, J.Wiles 2nd Over-55 with a PB, M. Hutchinson 3rd Over-45,S.Shepherdson 7th Over-50, T.Mace 6th Over-55 with a PB, N. Edmond 9th Over-45, M. Pepworth 10th Over-55, S. Villiers 10th Over-60.

Bridget Macedonski was fourth of 89 Females overall and first Over-60 at Dalby parkrun, while at Whitby parkrun, Neil Scruton was 43rd of 99 Males overall and first Over-75 and Harry Whitehouse who was also a Helper was second Over-75.

At Sewerby, Linda Hinchliffe was 43rd Female of 141 and sixth Over-50, Mary Slater first Over-75 and Patricia Keenan seventh Over-70.

At Hartlepool, Andrew Kaufman was first of 224, at St Albans Matthew Rutt was 22nd of 145 and at Rother Valley (Sheffield) David Field was fifth Over-60, Giulia Wilkins 20th Female of 176 and third O45, and Shirley Field first O60.

At Lytham parkrun, Michael Webster was third O60 and Angela Jordan third O55, Helen Rawlinson was 67th Female overall of 144 and fifth O55 at Bramhall (Stockport) and at Oldham Kevin Hutchings was 10th O55.