Scarborough Athletic Club duo Daniel Bateson and Rhona Marshall race to wins at Commondale Fell Race

The Scarborough Athletic Club runners line up at the Brass Monkey Half Marathon last weekend

This was based around the North Yorkshire Moors village and consisted of a course of 8.8km with 304m of climb, writes Mick Thompson.

The overall winner was Daniel Bateson who headed 146 runners overall and was again the 1st Over-40. He was followed by Matt Jones in 15th overall, Ian Spence 16th and Paul Lawton’s 19th sealed the second men’s team place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club achieved a double individual win when Rhona Marshall finished 1st female overall and just as Bateson was 1st Over-40.

Paul Lawton in action at the Brass Monkey Half-Marathon

Rhona was followed by her mother Sue Haslam in 22nd female overall and an impressive 1st Over-65 and Jane Hamp in 31st and 2nd Over-65, sealed the 4th women’s team place. Lisa Baker backed up the team in 41st place.

The club’s men were able to score a ‘B’ team which was led by Ian Beaver in 43rd and was followed by Andrew Robertson 56th, Paul Butler 65th and Bob Lille 90th who completed the 7th placed team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eighteen SAC members competed in the Brass Monkey Half-Marathon in and around York.

The first finisher for the club was Paul Lawton who was 281st overall of 1.624 in 1.23.47. He was followed by Glyn Hewitt in 01.25.15, Matthew Middleton 01.31.55 after completing his first half-marathon for four years, and Simon Burnley 1.32.02.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhona Marshall closely followed the male quartet in 01.33.33, 84th female 19th Over-40.

Several of the club’s females achieved good results in their age groups and some achieved PB times. Of the leading age group members, Ann Kitto was 4th Over-65 with a 2.01.33.PB. Jean Fish 16th Over-60 in 2.17.42, and Julia Webb 17th Over-60 in 2.18.15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PBs were also achieved by Nicola Doody 1.22.54, Claire O’Neil 1.48.40, Sarah Noble 1.52.47.

Other female times; Melanie D’Eath 2.14.35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other male times; Adam Gosling 1.48.01, David Field 1.52.03, Adrian Atkinson 1.57.27, Chris Wade 1.57.29, Andrew Chidwick 2.14.56, Andrew Doody 2.17.19.

Just two senior club members travelled to Ormesby Hall to compete in the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cross Country League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark May finished 81st overall of 112 and 7th Over-55 in the Senior Men’s Race.

Brenda May finished 79th overall and 14th Over-55 in a top-class Senior Women’s Race which includes all the Under-17 athletes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirteen club members joined members of local running clubs and members of the East Yorkshire Long Distance Walking Association at the annual Filey Flyer, which consisted of a Long Route of 23 miles and a Short Route of 17 miles.

Daniel Bateson headed the 134 who took on the Long Route and finished in 2 hours 50 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was followed by; 5th Matt Machouki, 9th Ian Beaver, 13th Steven Garlick.

Ryan Sheader headed the 97 who opted for the Short Route and completed it in 2 hours 20 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other male results; 14th Andrew Robertson, 15th Bob Lillie, 30th Dave Parke,