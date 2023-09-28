Scarborough Athletic Club duo Juliette Pilgrim and Jean Fish sparkle at Berlin Marathon

The Scarborough AC team shone at the Fryup Frazzler.

Juliette Pilgrim was delighted to finish very close to her Personal Best time back in 2018 with a sub four-hour performance in 3.55.05, writes Mick Thompson.

Jean Fish joined an outstanding total of Over-60 females and her time of 5.27.44 resulted in finishing ahead of 128 of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten club members competed in the Fryup Frizzler Fell Race, the final fixture of the Esk Valley Felll Club Summer series of races that was held at Fryup Dale.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough Athletic Club's Juliette Pilgrim hit top form at the Berlin Marathon.

The course consisted of 9.4km with a total ascent of 434m.

The first finisher for the club was the in-form Robbie Preston who was 14th male and led the ‘A’ team to third place. He was followed by Matt Machouki 16th and first O50, Andy Davies a new second claim member 31st and Dale Hepples who completed the team.

The club’s female team consisted of Fay Hethershaw in sixth and second O60 and Melanie Padgham 22nd and second O60, and with only two scorers of a possible three, was enough to score a fifth team.

The men’s ‘B’ team was led by Neil Scruton 36th and first O75.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was followed by new club member Kyle Smith 37th, Ryan Sheader and Matt Rutt who closed in for the team that was fourth.

Three club members competed in races that were part of the Annual Redcar Road Running Festival of Road Races.

In the Half Marathon, Mark May who had moved up the age groups to Over-60 was third of 15 in this group in 1.43.15 and overall 109th of 401.

In the 10K, Maurice Bates was fourth of nine O70 in an event debut time of 56.26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley Bayes achieved a debut distance PB for 5km when finishing second O70 in 38.18.

Giulia Wilkins completed the Sheffield 10-kilometre Road Race in 53.51.

Twenty-seven club members took part in the latest North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun at Wykeham.

Andrew Hopper was the first to finish for the club and was second overall of 196 and most notably also first Over-50 with a PB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Carr Walls led the club females and all others of the total of 83.

Other male results; D.Smart 1st Over-55, D.Leaming 2nd Over-50, A.Carr 1st 11-14 with a PB, M.Rutt 19th, J.Hopper 24th, D.Hepples 2nd Over-45, P. Shepherdson 10th Over-50, with a PB, A.Blackman 5th Over-40, P. Grahamshaw 9th Over-60.

Other female results; F.Hethershaw 2nd female overall and 1st Over-50, E.Thompson 1st 11-14, K.Wills 2nd Over40, M.Pepworth 8th Over-55 with a PB, L. Tomlinson 2nd Over-45 with a PB, M. D’Eath 5th Over-50, Julia Webb 1st Over-60, D.Hopper 6th Over-50, K.Grimwood 4th Over-45 with a PB, S.Parsons 4th Over-60, A.Metcalf 5th Over-60, W.Pattison 15th Over-50, S.Carr 6th Over-60,E.Waite 10th Over-40, M. Pepworth 16th Over-50, H. Casey 7th Over-60.

Helpers; P.Barnard, C.Bilton H,Casey, S.Houghton, Chloe Waite, Chris Waite, E.Waite, J.Waite, J.Webb.

Six club members took part in the latest Sewerby Parkrun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hester Butterworth led all the club members after finishing fourth of 93 females and second Over-50.

Pauline Elliott was the next club finisher in four45 and was followed by Linda Hinchliffe ninth O50 and Patricia Keenan second O70. Harry Forkin was first O75 and was followed by Mike Padgham 12th O65.

Five club members took part in the Cinder Track (Whitby) Parkrun.

Neil Scruton was first for the club after finishing 23rd overall of 168 and first O75.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was followed by Chris Bourne seventh O50, and David Field fourth Over-55.

Victoria O’Neil was 16th female overall of 82 and second O45 and was followed by Shirley Field second O60.

At the Sedgefield parkrun, Jayne Graves was ninth of 86 females and first Over-60 - her new age group.

She was also one of the event helpers.

Kevin Hutchings was 30th Over-55 in a large entry of 652 at Heaton parkrun, and at Roundhay Park Leeds parkrun, Megan Lewis was third female overall of 115 with a PB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad