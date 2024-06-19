Scarborough Athletic Club finish second in the annual Cleveland Way Relay

Scarborough AC's Paul Lawton to Alfie Carr at the Cleveland Way Relay.

A strong team of 16 Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the annual Cleveland Way Relay, which consisted of a 110-mile route from Filey to Helmsley.

The SAC team was led off by James Ward, who was followed in race order by; Matt Heaton, Carol Sherwood, Rhona Marshall, Chris Waite, Paul Butler, Andrew Kaufman, Ian Beaver, Paul Lawton, Alfie Carr, Andrew Davies, Pat Messruther, Matt Jones, Ian Spence, Julia Robinson, and Nikki Carr Walls, who was the Scarborough club’s team captain.

After a very competitive race with 18 teams, the Scarborough team finished a close second place to the Whitby and Loftus Athletic Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty-two club members took part in the latest North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun at Wykeham on Saturday morning.

SAC chairman David Field

Rob Powell was the first finisher for the home club with eighth place overall of 179 runners and first Over-50 with a PB.

Emma Simmons led the club’s females as third overall of 77 and first Over-45 and also with a PB.

Other Male Results; L. Wiles11th, D. Smart 2nd Over-55, P. Smith 2nd Over-60, N. Kilroe 1st JM10 with a PB on his Club Debut, D. Leaming 6th Over-50, D. Fox 1st Over-70, A. Blackman 6th Over-40, P. Grahamslaw 6th Over-60, H.Forkin 1st Over-75, R.Taylor 8th Over-60, M. Padgham 5th Over-65.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other Female Results; B. Macedonski 1st Over-55, M.Padgham 2nd Over-60, C. Bilton 6th Over-45, S. Villiers 6th Over-60, E. Waite 6th Over-40, N. Moore 63rd, Shepherdson 8th Over-50, N. Edmond 4th Over-55.

The start of the Cleveland Way Relay

Helpers; Peter Barnard, Robert Glover, Helen Layton, Chloe Waitre, Chris Waite, Jacob Waite, Lee Wiles.

An above average 11 club members took part in the latest Sewerby parkrun.

David Field was the first finisher for the club in 48th overall of 234 and third Over-60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare O’Neil led the club’s females in 17th overall of 108 and fifth Over-45.

Other Female Results; G, Wilkins 7th Over-45,S.Field 2nd Over-60, R. Frank 2nd Over-50, N. Doody 11th Over-45, M. D’Eath 2nd Over-50, L. Hinchliffe 9th Over-50, A. Wardman 65th, P. Keenan 5th Over-70, M.Slater 1st Over-75.

Andrew Doody was 16th Over-50.

Scarborough Athletic Club member Aaron Padgham was placed 14th overall of 79 at Middleton Leeds parkrun, while at the Middlesbrough parkrun, Rob Grainger was the 14th Over-50 and at the Shildon parkrun, Hilary Casey was second-placed Over-60.