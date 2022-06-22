Scarborough Athletic Club Hammer stars Jenna Wheatman and Victoria Lockey sparkle on Masters debut

Matt Burke, left, and Rob Russell

Jenna Wheatman and Victoria Lockey, who both made a championship debut, finished first in their age groups in the Hammer and also achieved championship records.

In the Over-35 group, Wheatman’s record resulted from a best throw of 47.01 metres, and Lockey’s record in the Over-40 group after her 25.08 throw.

Four club members represented the club in the second round of the Northern League East Division One at Cleckheaton.

The winning Scarborough AC women's team at the Glaisdale fell race

Men’s results: Robert Russell was 4th in Men’s ‘A’ Discus, 5th ‘A’ Shot, 5th ‘A’ Hammer and Matthew Burke 3rd ‘A’ Javelin, 3rd ‘B’ Discus, 5th ‘B’ Hammer, 5th ‘B’ Shot.

Women’s results: Jenna Wheatman 2nd ‘A’ Hammer and Victoria Lockey 2nd ‘B’ Hammer, 3rd ‘A’ Shot.

Three SAC members took part in the latest Dalby Forest Parkrun.

Robbie Preston finished first overall of 131 with a PB.

Michael England was the first 11-14 and Cooper England second 11-14.

Five club members competed in the Glaisdale Fell Race which was the second race of the Esk Valley Fell Club Summer Series.

Rhona Marshall was first female overall and led the club women to another team win. Rebecca Dent was third and first Under-23.

Julie Clayton sealed the win in 12th, second Over-55.

Sally Kingcott backed up the team in 20th.

Paul Lawton finished third overall of 88. He was followed by Dale Hepples, 38th male overall and sixth Over-45. Neil Scruton was 45th male and first Over-75.

A group of 19 members took part in the North Yorkshire Waterpark ParkRun.

Aaron Padgham led the club members after finishing 21st overall of 147.

Sue Haslam was the first of the club’s females in fourth overall of 83 and set a new Over-65 course record.

Other Male results

D. Smart 5th Over-50

D. Fox 1st Over-70

P. Barnard 9th Over-55 and a PB

E. Unanue 9th Over-40 PB

D. Lester 9th Over-45 PB

R. Hyde 9th Over-50

R. Gough 6th Over-70

Other Female results

S.Noble 5th Overall

M. Padgham 1st Over-60

S. Houghton 2nd Over-65 PB

K. Settle 2nd Over-60

E. Thompson 2nd 11-14

L. Lester 5th Over-45 PB

S. Vaughan 6th Over-40

N. Edmond 10th Over-55

W. Pattison 7th Over-50

Carey Bilton was the Tail Walker and added her seventh Over-45 result to her Parkrun record.

Five club members took part in the Cinder Track Whitby Parkrun.

Mark May led the club members after finishing fifth overall of 109 and first Over-55. Hester Butterworth was second female overall of 42 and first Over-50. Brenda May was fourth Over-55.

Harry Whitehouse was first Over-70 and Mike Padgham second Over-65.

Four club members took part in the Sewerby Parkrun.

Pauline Elliott was 18th overall of 59 females and fifth Over-40. Mary Slater was second Over-70 and Lesley Bayes third Over-70, Alan Keenan was the Tail Walker and added his Over-75 result to his Parkrun record.

Lynn Watson finished 29th of 160 and second Over-60 at the Burnage Stockport Parkrun.

Harry Whitehouse competed in the Burton Constable 10K Trail Race for a second consecutive year, and finished second Over-70.

Paul Chapman competed in the Glasgow Men’s 10K Road Race and finished 401st of 1535 in 45.45.

Lynn Watson competed in the seven-mile race of the Ron Hill Tour of Tameside series and finished in 72.13 and fourth Over-60.