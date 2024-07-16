​Scarborough Athletic Club launching new 12-week plan to help runners step up from 5K to a 10K run

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 08:00 BST
A few of Scarborough Athletic Club's run leaders - Sean Kelly, Pete Smith, Niki Doody, John Lamb, Adie Atkinson.A few of Scarborough Athletic Club's run leaders - Sean Kelly, Pete Smith, Niki Doody, John Lamb, Adie Atkinson.
A few of Scarborough Athletic Club's run leaders - Sean Kelly, Pete Smith, Niki Doody, John Lamb, Adie Atkinson.
Scarborough Athletic Club, as a team of run leaders & coaches are bringing runners the opportunity to try out a new 12-week development plan, finishing in time for an Autumn 10K

Starting Thursday July 25, it will be open to members and non-members, over 15 years.

Join SAC on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at various meet locations around Scarborough, including the state-of-the-art running track. The only fee is on the track sessions £1 for members or £2 for non-members

The plan will be available weekly. All abilities welcome, you must be able to run a 5k at any speed. There will be regular progress check ins with friendly and supportive qualified coaches and run leaders If you can’t make all the sessions, they will be available to do in your own time, each session will last about an hour.

If you are interested, join the event posted on the Scarborough AC (Social Page) on Facebook or drop an email on [email protected]

