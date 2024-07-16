Scarborough Athletic Club launching new 12-week plan to help runners step up from 5K to a 10K run
Starting Thursday July 25, it will be open to members and non-members, over 15 years.
Join SAC on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at various meet locations around Scarborough, including the state-of-the-art running track. The only fee is on the track sessions £1 for members or £2 for non-members
The plan will be available weekly. All abilities welcome, you must be able to run a 5k at any speed. There will be regular progress check ins with friendly and supportive qualified coaches and run leaders If you can’t make all the sessions, they will be available to do in your own time, each session will last about an hour.
If you are interested, join the event posted on the Scarborough AC (Social Page) on Facebook or drop an email on [email protected]