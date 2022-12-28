Scarborough Athletic Club members get in the festive mood at Parkrun events

Scarborough Athletic Club's leading female at the Dalby Christmas Day Parkrun was Rebecca Dent

At the Dalby Christmas Eve Parkrun, 13-year-old Ben Guthrie finished fourth overall of 177 and was first 11-14.

In the Christmas Day Dalby Parkrun, 15 club members took part, and many wore colourful Christmas costumes, and were led once again by club newcomer Matthew Rutt who was 15th overall of 276.

Rebecca Dent led all the club’s females after finishing 4th female overall of 91.

Other male results: D. Smart 6th Over-50, D. Lester 14th Over-50, A. Marr 8th Over-45, M.Kettlewell 3rd 11-14, R. Preston 92nd overall.

Other female results: S. Noble 8th overall, D. Trown 3rd Over-45, L. Lester 7th Over-45, S, Kingscott 6th Over-55, J. Kettlewell 8th Over-45, L. Bayes 1st Over-70, S. Carr 6th Over-60, N. Edmond 10th Over-55.

Fourteen club members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park Christmas Eve Parkrun.

Duncan Smart was first SAC finisher in eighth place overall of 113 and third Over-50. Nicola Doody headed the club’s females when finishing fifth of 49 females overall and first Over-45.

Other male results: D. Bateson 21st overall and 3rd Over-40, D. Lester 11th Over-50, D. Fox 2nd Over-70, A. Marr 9th Over-45, H.Whitehouse 3rd Over-70, A.Doody 15th Over-50.

Other female results: V. O’Neil 3rd Over-45, M. D’Eath, H. Shackley 29th female overall, S. Parsons 2nd O60, N. Edmund 4th O55 with a PB.

Five club females ran Sewerby Parkrun, Pauline Elliot was the club’s first finisher and was 55th female overall of 159 and fifth Over-45. She was followed by; Linda Hinchliffe 11th O50, Patricia Keenan 1st O70, Lesley Bayes 2nd O70 and Julie Hudson 10th O60.

Two club members ran Cinder Track Whitby Parkrun, Matthew Rutt was fifth of 100 and Neil Scruton 16th overall and first O75.

At Conkers National Forest Parkrun, Megan Lewis was second overall of 187 females and 22nd overall of 482.

Kevin Hutchings was 67th overall of 159 and 4th Over-55 at Oldham Parkrun.