Scarborough Athletic Club men win team prize at Esk Valley Fell Race series event at Saltburn

Robbie Preston led the winning men’s team after finishing in seventh overall.

He was followed by; Matt Jones in eighth and first Over-45, Paul Butler 15th and first Over-55 and Ian Beaver who closed in for the winning team in 21st and third Over-55.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team was backed up by Neil Scruton in 48th overall and first O75.

The SAC runners at the latest Esk Valley Fell Race

Hester Butterworth finished third overall and second O50, and Sue Haslam 15th and first O65. Together they gained sufficient race placing points to be awarded the second women’s team.

Kevin Hutching competed in the See York Run York Monster Mash 6-Hour Challenge, he finished joint fifth overall of the leading group of 51 finishers, that completed five laps and thus 32.5 miles with his time of 6.52.28.

At Woodhouse Moor Leeds parkrun, Megan Lewis was second female of 306, at Endcliffe Sheffield parkrun Giulia Wilkins was 26th female overall of 259 and second O45, and at York parkrun Aaron Padgham was 149th male of 397, Mike Padgham 13th O65.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad