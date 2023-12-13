Scarborough Athletic Club men’s team race to glory at East Yorkshire Cross Country League fixture at Ravenscar

Twenty-one Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the third round of the East Yorkshire Cross Country League, which was held on a new course at Ravenscar.

Paul Lawton led the way for the winning SAC men's team at Ravenscar.

The course replaced a course at Langdale End which was abandoned after safety concerns, and consisted of a very testing 5.5 miles course, which after an initial downhill section on the Cinder Track, there was 2.5 miles of continuous climb back to the finish, with an overall total of 450 feet of climb, writes Mick Thompson.

Due to recent extremely wet weather, the competitors faced very muddy and wet conditions underfoot.

The men’s team, which finished first for the second time this season, was led by Paul Lawton, who finished seventh overall of 286.

Hester Butterworth in action at Ravenscar

He was closely followed by Andrew Kaufman who was 8th overall and 1st Over-40, Ian Spence 15th, Paul Butler 20th and 1st Over-55 and Glyn Hewitt 31st. Jamie Ward closed in for the winning team in 43rd.

The women’s team that finished fourth of the increased total of 11 teams, was led by Hester Butterworth who was 6th female overall and 1st Over-50 for the 3rd time this season.

She was followed by Fay Hethershaw in 20th and 2nd Over-50, Sue Haslam 24th and 1st Over-65 and Beckie May closed in for the team in 321st.

All other Men Results: Simon Burnley 48th, Dale Hepples 60th, Mark May 99th, Duncan Smart 103, Matt Rutt 110, Neil Scruton 1st Over-75 for the 3rd time this season.

All other Female Results: Jane Hamp 52nd and 2nd Over-65, Catherine Moran 59th, Melanie Padgham 63rd and 3rd Over-60, Julie Clayton 76th, Brenda May 94th.

Robbie Preston managed to take part in a third Parkrun before the end of his holiday, at the Hagley Parkrun in Christchurch, New Zealand.

After finishing in the top 3 for the previous Parkruns, he finished up in 14th overall of a much larger field of 527

The previous week Preston finished third of 84 at Wanuka parkrun, after a second place at Taupo North Island the week beforehand.

Sixteen club members braved some cold and wet weather, plus a course affected by recent above average rainfall, to take part in the latest North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

With the addition of 5 helpers, the club’s combined total at the event, almost reached a quarter of the second lowest total of 85, at what has become the club’s favorite Parkrun.

Aaron Padgham led the club members after finishing 6th overall of the 85.

Bridget Macedonski was the club’s first female and 2nd overall of 27 and 1st Over-55.

Other Male Results: D. Smart 1st Over-55, K. Smith 9th, R. Powell 4th Over-50, M. Rutt 22nd, P. Barnard 6th Over-55, H. Forkin 1st Over-75, R. Taylor 5th Over-60, M. Thompson 2nd Over-80.

Other Female Results: J. Pilgrim 4th Over-45, J. Graves 1st Over-60, J. Glegg 3rd Over-60, S. Villiers 4th Over-60, A. Metcalfe 5th Over-60, V. O’Neil 6th Over-45.

Helpers: R. Glover, R. Grainger, M. Lambert, V. O’Neil, S. Villiers.

Three club members took part in the Dalby Forest parkrun.

Ben Guthrie finished in 1st place overall of 101 and achieved another PB at this course, Tom Carrington followed in 27th overall and Alec Blackman was 4th Over-40.

Five club members took part in the latest Sewerby Parkrun.

Pauline Elliott led the quintet after finishing 27th of 55 females and 4th Over-45.

She was followed by; Alan Keenan 2nd Over-75, Mary Slater 1st Over-75, Pat Keenan 1st Over-70 and Wendy Pattison who was a Helper and also recorded as 13th Over-50.

Harry Whitehouse was a helper at Whitby Parkrun but after acting as a Tail Runner, was credited with 2nd Over-70 place.

Four of the Waite family who regularly compete and help at the Wykeham event, switched to the York Parkrun, which is the biggest in North Yorkshire, and despite the unfavorable weather had 465 finishers!

The youngest members of the family both achieved 1st places in their age group, with Chloe heading the Junior Age 10 females and Jacob the first Junior Male 11-14.

Chris Waite finished up in 24th of 272 males and 4th Over-45, and Ellie Waite was 20th Over-40.