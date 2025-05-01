Scarborough Athletic Club quartet sparkle at 45th London Marathon

London and Manchester Marathon runners from Scarborough Athletic Club show off their medals.

Four Scarborough Athletic Club members joined a record number of runners, which had exceeded the previous record of 55,646 before the last runner crossed the finish line at the 45th London Marathon.​

The increasing popularity of the race meant that due to over 840,000 entries for a maximum entry of 56,000 only one club member was successful in the Entry Ballot.

However, the club was awarded two automatic entries, and one member gained an entry after achieving a previous fast marathon time.

Nev Watson led the quartet with an excellent time of 2.35.22.

Scarborough Athletic Club's London and Manchester Marathon runners and Three Peaks Race runners line up.

His time has resulted in a provisional automatic entry for the 2026 race as a Championship Runner or a Good for Age entrant.

Fay Hethershaw finished in 3.47.21 and her time as an Over-50 finisher has also achieved the qualifying time for a Good for Age entry in 2026.

Vicky O’Neil and Lisa Baker were granted automatic entries allocated to officially registered members of United Kingdom Athletic Clubs.

Both took good advantage of the opportunity with Vicky finishing in marathon debut time of 4.39.55 and Lisa 5.22.43.

Hilary Casey took part in the Virtual London Marathon, which involved starting at the official time, and then being tracked over a 26.2-mile distance.

Her recorded time was 5.07.42 for which she will receive a 2025 TCS London Marathon MyWay medal.

Locally-based Dominic Bond competed for Bridlington Road Runners, he led all his club members and achieved a PB 2.47.17.

Eight SAC runners competed in the 70th Yorkshire 3 Peaks Fell Race.

The course consisted of a 37.4km course which included Pen-Y-Ghent, Ingleborough and Whernside with 1.609m elevation.

The first finisher for the club and the Men’s Team was Daniel Bateson who finished up in 21st overall and fifth Over-40 in 3.33.21.

He was followed by Paul Lawton 68th, Robert Preston 106th and Matthew Jones 108th who closed in for the team that finished up in seventh of 43.

The team was backed up by Dave Leaming 419th and Lawrence Wood 503rd.

Rhona Marshall finished up in 10th Female overall and second Over-40 in 4.11.12.

Nikki Carr Walls followed in 35th.

In addition to the record total of 618 finishers, that included double Olympic Triathlon Champion Jonathan Brownlee who finished third overall, a total of 127 failed to finish inside the strictly enforced cut-off times.

Six SAC members joined 36,000 runners at the increasingly popular Manchester Marathon.

Anthony Gough was the first finisher for the club in a PB time of 3.05.48.

Anthony Hopper ran 3.07.24 which was inside the qualifying time as an Men’s Over-55 Good for Age London Marathon Entry in 2026.

Nicola Kidd ran a notable debut marathon of 3.46.00, close to an automatic O40 Good for Age time of 3.43.00.

Aaron Padgham achieved a PB time of 3.49.43

Jennie Trown finished close to her PB achieved last year with 4.16.44.

New club member Julie Macey-Hewitt completed her first marathon and road race for the club in 5.51.31.

Three club members competed in the final Esk Valley Club Winter Series race, the Hooded Horse race based around Kilburn Forest.

It consisted of a 10.7km course with 390m of climb.

Sue Haslam led the Women’s team after finishing 10th Female overall and 1st O70.

Katy Dannerolle followed in 17th and 3rd O50, Julie Clayton closed in for the team which finished sixth after finishing 41st and 3rd O55.

Paul Chapman made a comeback to road racing at the Blackpool Half Marathon, completing the wind-affected course in 1.59.41

Jack Hopper competed in a testing out-and-back 25km Beyond Newcastle Trail Race, finishing in 2.42.54 and 92nd overall of 249.

Sarah Chadwick was 5th Female overall of 55 at Amsterdam parkrun.

Twenty-four SAC members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

The first finisher for the club was Jonathan Sharp who was eighth overall of 235.

Bridget Macedonski led the club’s females after second female overall of 95 and first Over-60.

Other Male Results; C. Brown 2nd Over-50, M. Rutt 18th, M. May 2nd Over-60, M. Bowes 2nd Over-55 with a PB, M. Pepworth 3rd Over-55, S.Forbes 38th, D. Lester 5th Over-50, C. Clayton 9th Over-55, M. Hyde 5th Over-45, D, Fox 1st Over-70, P. Northedge 1st Over-75, C. Allen 1st Over-65, P. Shepherdson 9th Over-50, P. Barnard 14th Over-55

Other Female Results; S. Noble 4th, J. Graves 2nd Over-60, C. Bilton 3rd Over-45, K. Rawlinson 1st Over-55 with a PB, J. Clayton 4th Over-60, B. Amos 2nd Over-40, B. May 7th Over-60, L. Lester 12th Over-45

Helpers; Helen Layton, Martin Pepworth, Chris and Jacob Waite

Sewerby: David Field 1st Over-60, Christine Robertson 27th Female Overall of 117 and 2nd Over-65, Mary Slater 1st Over-75, Linda Hinchliffe 19th Over-50, Patricia Keenan 3rd Over-70

Dalby Forest: Evelyn Fordyce 33rd Female Overall and 2nd Over-55

Whitby: Melanie D’Eath 41st Female Overall of 87 and 4th Over-50

Battersea Park: Will Anderson was 5th Overall of 1310 with a PB

Ashbourne: Megan Lewis 1st Female Overall of 85

Fleetwood: Hester Butterworth 4th Female Overall of 66 and 1st Over-50. Mike Padgham 11th Over-65

Whiteley Hampshire: Graeme Casey 41st Overall of 282

Whitley Bay: Phillip Bowmaker 60th Overall of 485

Redcar: Noah Kilroe 1st Junior Age 10 Group, Harry Whitehouse 2nd Over-75

Ross-on-Wye: Suzanne Villiers 20th Female Overall of 62 and 3rd Over-60

Nottingham: Holly Shepherdson 14th Female Overall of 34

Goole: Tanya Mace 8th Over-55

Heslington: Juliette Pilgrim 18th Female Overall of 156 and 2nd Over-40

Oldham: Kevin Hutchings 13th Over-55.