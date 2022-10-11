The Scarborough AC team line up at the East Yorkshire Cross Country League opener at Wetwang last Sunday

Daniel Bateson led the club members after finishing an impressive 5th overall of an event record total of 339, writes Mick Thompson.

He was followed by Paul Lawton 11th, Glyn Hewitt 30th and 2nd Over-50, Matt Middleton 43rd and Simon Burnley 50th.

Dale Hepples closed in for the team which finished 4th of the 10 teams in 58th overall – best team result.

Scarborough AC's Robbie Preston won the Parkrun at Rome

Annie O’Sullivan made an impressive league debut to lead the women’s team and was the club’s fourth finisher overall and sixth female overall of 133,

She was followed by Sue Haslam up in 15th and first Over-65 and Fay Hethershaw 26th. Lisa Bourne completed the team which finished a close-up sixth after finishing 78th.

Other male results in gender order: R.Sheader 54th, S.Garlick 64th, M. May 71st, N. Scruton 83rd and 1st Over-75, D. Field 123rd, C. Bourne 132nd, D. Shipley 141st, M. Whitely 159th, R. Lillie 178th, K. Pritchard 179th, D. Fox 181st, M. Sweetlove 191st.

Other female results in gender order: J. Clayton 88th, M. Padgham 100th, S. Kingcott 107th.

Three club members competed in the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cross Country League first round at Acklam.

In the Girls U11 Event, Tallulah Rawnsley-Sringer made a most notable club and league debut, when finishing 17th.

In the Girls U13 event, Elsie Stamper finished the testing course in 25th.

In the Senior Women’s event, Hester Butterworth was 38th overall of 133.

Rhona Marshall competed in a Endurancelife series marathon event which consisted of a trail race over sections of the Cleveland Way that started and finished at Ravenscar.

Rhona finished first female and second overall to achieve a female course record time of 3 hours 47 minutes.

Second claim member Kevin Hutchings ran the Chester Metric Marathon.

He completed the 26.2km (16.3 miles) course in 2.21.46 in finishing 180th overall of 835 and 10th O55, to claim a club record for the distance!

Robbie Preston took part in the Cafferella Parkun in Rome.

He finished first overall of 59 in 18.13.

Twelve club members took part in the latest North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

Thirteen-year-old Ben Guthrie led all the club members after finishing 4th overall of 101 and 1st 11-14 Boy.

He was followed by Duncan Smart who celebrated his 200th Parkrun with a PB time after finishing 7th overall and 2nd Over-50 finisher behind Barnsley Harrier Mike Schofield.

Katy Rawnsley led the club’s females when finishing first of 51 females.

Other Male Results in Gender Order: D. Fox 1st Over-70, R.Hyde 6th Over-50,S. McEwan 67th, L. Wood 3rd Over-60 with a PB

Other Female Results in Gender Order: S. Noble 2nd, A. Fewster 2nd Over-50 with a PB, S. Vaughan 4th Over-40, C. Bilton 7th Over-45, S. Houghton 1st Over-65, J. Hudson 4th Over-60.

Six SAC members took part in the Sewerby Parkrun.

Pete Barnard led the club members when finishing in 71st overall of 188 and12th Over-55.

Linda Hinchliffe was first of the club’s females when finishing 14th female of 85 and 4th Over 50.

She was followed by Pauline Elliott 4th Over-40, Lesley Bayes 4th Over-70, Pat Keenan 5th Over-70.

Three Club Members took part in the Cinder Track Whitby Parkrun.

David Field led the trio after finishing 18th overall of 102 and 2nd Over-55.

Shirley Field finished 18th overall of 43 females and 1st Over-60 and Sarah Marshall followed in 6th Over-55.

Olive Bannister competed in East Hull Park Parkrun and finished 53rd of 148 females overall and 3rd Over-65.

Three club members took part in the Heslington Parkrun.

Nikki Carr Walls finished third senior female overall of 127 with a Personal Best (PB) time.

Alfie Carr Walls was first 11-14 Boy and his sister Florence Carr Walls was second 11-14 Girl.

Harry Whitehouse took part in the Shroggs Park Parkrun Halifax.

