From left, Mary Slater, Patricia Keenan and Lesley Bayes in action at Sewerby parkrun.

Kevin Archer made an excellent debut when finishing first overall for the club in 23rd overall of 190, the first Over-60 and close to the Over-60 course record, writes Mick Thompson.

He was closely followed by Robert Preston, who was 24th overall.

Chris and Julie Clayton, who resided abroad when the Dalby event started back in March 2016, both made a very good event debut, with Julie finishing first club female, 21st of 83 females overall and first Over-55.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris was 39th overall of 83 males and third Over-55.

The club’s most successful Over-70 female trio, replicated their result at the previous week’s Sewerby Parkrun, with yet another age group 1,2,3, finish.

Patricia Keenan headed Lesley Bayes and Mary Slater.

Other female results in gender order:

Victoria O’Neil 2nd Over-40

Nicola Doody 9th Over-45

Jennie Kettlewell 10th Over-45

Jean Fish 2nd Over-60

Rebecca Dent 9th Age 20-24

Sally Kingscott 5th Over-55

Sharon Carr 3rd Over-60

Other male results in gender order

Brian Rutt 6th Over-60

Alan Keenan 1st Over-75

Ekaitz Unanue 5th Over-40

Since the first ever Parkrun at Dalby Forest, three club male and two club females, plus one former club member hold course records.

Sue Haslam has the record for both the Over-60 and Over-65, and has also archived the record age graded time of 96.89% since clocking a extremely outstanding time of 20 minutes 55 seconds back in May 2018.

The youngest course record Holder is Ben Guthrie who hold the 10 years old record.

The oldest for the club is Neil Scruton who holds the Men’s Over-70 record.

The longest held record must be the Men’s 20-24 Age Group which was the very first course record ever set, when former club member Jack Robertson finished first at the first event in March 2016.