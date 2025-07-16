Scarborough Athletic Club runners line up at the Lakeland Trail Runs at Ambleside.

Fourteen Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the Lakeland Trail Runs in Ambleside at 14km and 23km distances.

Many club members achieved notable age group results, writes Mick Thompson.

Results: 14km: Andrew Robertson 1st Over-60 1.22.30, Melanie Padgham 7th Over-60 2.11.42, Christine Robertson 8th Over-60 2.11.43, Ruth Frank 19th Over-50 2.34.47, Melanie D’Eath 20th Over-50 2.34.47, Andrew Doody 41st Over-50 2.36.41, Ann Kitto 2nd Over-70 3.15.44, Linda Hinchliffe 35th Over-50 3.15.49

23km: Caroline Metcalfe 8th Over-50 4.08.46, Catherine Moran 9th Over-50 4.08.47, Nicola Doody 11th Over-50 4.11.18, Keith Pritchard 3rd Over-70 4.48.47, Jean Fish 9th Over-60 5.25.39, Hilary Casey 10th Over-60 5.25.39.

Two SAC members ran the fourth counter of the English Fell Running Championships at Tebay, Lake District.

Rhona Marshall added to her overall championship standing with 20th Female overall of 83, and second Female Over-40 result.

Sue Haslam consolidated her Female O70 position with another win.

Three SAC members competed in the annual Walkington 10K Road Race.

Dale Hepples led the trio with 51st overall of 636 and third Over-50 in 42.06

Matt Rutt followed in a road race debut PB 48.05.

Holly Shepherdson was 106th Female overall of 232 in 61.42.

At the Gorham parkrun in Maine, Aaron Padgham was first overall of only 11.

His sister Chantel Padgham, competing as an unattached runner, was first Female and third overall.

At Toronto parkrun, Chris Bourne was 23rd overall of 116 and second Over-55, while Lisa Bourne was fifth Female overall of 37 and first Over-50.

Twenty-nine SAC members took part in the Woodlands Scarborough parkrun, and 16 achieved a PB time!

First finisher for SAC was Daniel Bateson who was fourth overall of 296 and second Over-40.

The club’s Females were led by Nikky Carr Walls in her best result for this new event, when finishing second Female overall of 141.

Other Male Results; G. Hewitt 1st Over-50, J.Hopper 8th, A.Hopper 1st Over-55, C.Brown 3rd Over-50, M.May 2nd Over-60, X.Unanue 1st 10 Years, N.Kilroe 2nd 10 Years, D.Lester 8th Over-50, A.Chadwick 10th Over-45, D.Tomlinson 9th Over-55, L.Adamson 11th Over-45, R.Lillie 2nd Over-70, M.Thompson 1st Over-85.

Other Female Results; B.Macedonski 1st Over-60, E.Simmons 1st Over-50, J.Trown 1st Over-45, M.Hutchinson 4th Over-55, D.Trown 5th Over-50, K.Rawlinson 6th Over-55, S.Sayers 6th Over-60, B.May 7th Over-60, V.O’Neil 6th Over-45, L.Tomlinson 8th Over-50, K.Wilkinson 8th Over-45, C.Bilton 9th Over-45, L.Lester 10th Over-45, S.Carr 13th Over-60.