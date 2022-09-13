Scarborough Athletic Club star Jackson Smith shines at Great North Run

Scarborough Athletic Club's Jackson Smith shone at the Great North Run

Sixteen club members competed in the GNR, and seven achieved a Personal Best (PB), writes Mick Thompson.

The first finisher for the club was Smith, who was 95th overall of the massive field and the second U20 male in 74.07, which was a PB and the fastest time of all club members for four years.

He took the opportunity to raise funds for Saint Catherine’s Hospice and has so far raised close to £1,000.

Claire O’Neil led the club’s females at her second GNR, and achieved a PB of 109.21 and 22 minutes faster than her GNR debut in 2017.

Other male results; A. Hopper 84.38 PB. S. McEwan 99.14 PB, A.Southwick 109.35, I.Lamb 118.41, A.Atkinson 122.21, S.Tymon 126.01,P. Dickinson 129.57, A. Doody 139.09, R.Hyde 145.50 PB.

Other female results; A. Gautier130.24 PB, V.O’Neil 132.38 PB, J. Fish 135.41, J.Kettlewell 137.24, L.Hindhaugh 149.43.

Seven SAC members competed in the Vale of York Half Marathon.

The first finisher for the club was Ryan Sheader who finished up in 116th overall of 707 in 1.26.56.

Brenda May made a distance and event debut in 157.38. Glyn Hewitt achieved the best Age Group with 4th Over-50 in 87.11.

Other results: A.Gough 87.41 PB, D, Hepples 93.16, M. May 96.37 PB, P. Chapman 110 50

Two club members competed in the Eskdale Horseshoe Fell Race which was based at Ullswater in the Lake District and consisted of a extreme course of 9.9 miles with 5,033 feet of climb.

Daniel Bateson finished 5th overall of 137 in 2 hours 1 minute and was the 1st Over-40. Matt Machouki followed in 50th place.

Eight club members took part in the Sewerby Parkrun.

Eleven-year-old Monty Kettlewell led the club members after finishing 64th overall of 162 and third 11-14 Boy and ran a PB time.

He was followed by his mother Jennie Kettlewell who finished 26th female overall of 74 and 4th Over-45 with a PB.

Other female results: P. Elliott 4th Over-40, P. Keenan 2nd Over-70, M. Slater 3rd Over-70, R. Newton 3rd Over-65.

Other male results: A.Keenan 1st Over-75, P.Barnard 14th Over-55.

Twelve club members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

Daniel Bateson finished 1st overall of 104, his third win at this event, with a PB.

Lesley Lester led the club’s five other runners in 26th female of 43 with a PB.

Other female results; A. Metcalfe 1st Over-60, A. Parkinson 4th Over-50 with a PB, C.Bilton 4th Over-45,W. Pattison 7th Over-50 with a PB, S Carr 2nd Over-60.with a PB.

Other male Results: D. Leaming 3rd Over-50 with a PB, P. Bowmaker 21st Overall, D. Lester 3rd Over-45 with a PB, M. Padgham 1st Over-65, R.Gough 1st Over-70.

Gail Barnard took part in the latest Cinder Track Whitby Parkrun and finished 10th female overall of 33 and 2nd Over-55

Three club members took part in the latest Dalby Forest Parkrun.

Duncan Smart headed the trio in 17th overall of 128 and 3rd Over-50.

Sarah Noble was 2nd female overall of 41, and Harry Whitehouse was 4th Over-70.

Richard Crawley took part in the York Parkrun, held at the famous race course.

He finished ninth overall of large entry of 328.