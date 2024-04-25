Scarborough Athletic Club star Sean Kelly shines at London Marathon
Several of the Scarborough AC runners had achieved automatic entry because of a fairly recent time, that was classed as Good for Age, writes Mick Thompson.
Two had taken advantage of places awarded to all official United Kingdom athletic clubs, or otherwise had been very lucky in the ballot.
All nine had spent much time on long training runs that took place in an extreme adverse weather.
Several used the event as a fundraiser for a charity.
Sean Kelly finished first for the club in 2 hours and 48 minutes, which was a new Personal Best (PB) and a seven-minute improvement, seventh best time for a United Kingdom Male in the Over-55 age group and will ensure a place in the 2025 event.
He will be joined by Andrew Hopper who ran a 3 hours 3 minutes time to also qualify as a Over-55 Good For Age qualifier.
Fay Hethershaw also secured a place in the 2025 event when finishing in 3 hours 40 minutes.
Dale Hepples clocked 3 hours 23 minutes and was followed by Sean McEwan who achieved a marathon debut PB, when finishing in 3 hours 39 minutes.
Mel D’Eath finished in 5 hours and was followed by Club Chairman Adie Atkinson who finished alongside Hilary Casey in 5 hours 30 minutes.
Catherine Moran, who represented France, finished in a time of 4 hours 39 minutes