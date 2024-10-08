Sean Kelly in action for England at the Chester Marathon.

Following his performance at this year’s London Marathon as an Over-55 Male Veteran, Sean Kelly was selected to represent England at the Chester Marathon, along with top veteran runners in his and other age groups from other home countries.​

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At what was Sean’s England Team debut at this prestigious event, and over a tough course in adverse wet and windy weather, the Scarborough Athletic Club member finished in a Personal Best time of 2.48.03 which was an improvement of some 34 seconds, writes Mick Thompson.

This marathon is one of the biggest marathons in the UK, and had a total of 4,587 finishers, Sean was sixth Over-55 of 226 top runners in this age group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillian Metcalfe competed in the Isle of Wight Marathon, which celebrated its 60th anniversary.

Scarborough Athletic Club star Sean Kelly sparkles on England debut at Chester Marathon

On what was her very first marathon, she finished 63rd female overall of 183 in a time of 5.55.18.

Six club members competed in the first round of the Esk Valley Fell Race Club, which was the Viking Chase at Carlton Bank Top, which consisted of 12.5 kilometres course with 572m of climb.

The first finisher for the club was once again Mark Lawton who was sixth overall of 118.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was followed by Matthew Jones in 8th and 2nd Over-45 and Robert Grainger 61st. The team which finished 3rd was completed by Robert Bailey in 63rd.

Julie Clayton and Jane Hamp achieved a team result of 7th place with just 2 of a possible total of 3. Julie was 22nd Female Overall and 3rd O55. Jane Hamp finished 24th and 1st O65