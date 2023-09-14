Scarborough Athletic Club stars attend opening of new Bramcote Athletics facility

Scarborough Athletic Club athletes line up for the events at the opening of the new Bramcote Athletics facility on Saturday.

This was officially opened by the former world champion athlete Steve Cram.

During the day, several club members and members of the public, were able to take part in a series of timed one-mile runs on the all weather 400 metre track.

Arrangements are in place for club members to use the facility for future training.

Sean Kelly in GNR action

At a Gala Dinner event in the evening, Club Press Officer Mick Thompson met Cram. Thompson recalled when Cram had met club members back in 2010 at Scarborough RUFC and he kindly autographed photos of the event Mick had retained!

Nineteen club members joined an estimated record entry of 60,000 runners at the Great North Run.

The participants had to cope with above average temperatures during the race and then delays getting home after torrential downpours of rain caused flash flooding in South Tyneside.

One of the club’s second claim athletes Sean Kelly who was once again fund-raising for the Teenage Cancer Trust Charity, finished in 84.21 and was third Over-55 and up in 370th overall of the record breaking total.

Steve Cram with SAC press officer Mick Thompson at the Bramcote Athletics opening Gala Dinner.

Annie O’Sullivan ran a Personal Best (PB) time of 92.06.

Other male results: Andrew Hopper 89.51, Simon Burnley 93.35, Andy Southwick 1.54.10, David Lester 2.06.49 PB, Peter Dickinson 2.18.00, Roger Hyde 2.19.57 PB, Andrew Doody 2.24.50.

Other female results: Claire O’Neil 1.57.46, Cara Shardlow 2.01.01 PB, Victoria O’ Neil 2.08.51 PB, Michelle Fletcher 2.08.58, Nicola Doody 2.10.28, Melanie D’Eath 2.22.07, Lesley Lester 2.28.16, Julia Webb 2.28.53, Josephine Ayala 2.29.49 PB, Jean Fish 2.30.38, Dawn Hopper 2.34.43.

Four SAC members competed in the latest Esk Valley Fell Club Summer Series League Race, the Castleton Show Fell Race, over 9.6km with 244m of climb.

Rhona Marshall finished 14th overall of 73, first Female and first Over-40, Robert Preston followed in 19th male and ahead of Neil Scruton 31st male and 1st O75, while Jane Hamp finished 16th female and 2nd O65.

Just two club members competed in the Vale of York Half Marathon.

Glyn Hewitt finished in a good time of 1.33.32 and was followed by Mark May in 1.42.27.

Kevin Hutchings competed in a series of three races in a total of 11 days.

He started the trio at the Golf Ball Fell Race in Rossendale in 1.21.29, next up was the Littleborough Lions 5K Road Race, near Rochdale at which he finished 59th of 94 in 25.02.

The trio was completed after taking on the Heights Ultra Trail 50K race in West Yorkshire, he was tracked as finishing in 8 hours 16 minutes.

Five days after the trio of races, he competed in the Hades Fell Race in Whitworth village near Rochdale, which consisted of a 4.6 miles course with 1160 feet of climb and was completed in 62.14.

Nineteen club members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

Ian Spence finished first for the club and second overall of 155, Sarah Noble led the club’s females and was second female overall of 55 in a PB time.

Other Male Results: D. Hepples 1st Over-45, C. Waite 1st Over-40 with a PB, D. Smart 3rd Over-55, J. Waite 1st JM11-14, M. Rutt 25th, P. Shepherdson 8th Over-50, D. Lester 9th Over-50, D. Field 11th Over-55, D. Fox 1st Over-70, M. Padgham 1st Over-65, P. Grahamslaw 10th Over-60, M. Thompson 1st Over-80, R. Gough 2nd Over-70

Other Female Results: F. Hethershaw 1st Over-50, L. Tomlinson 2nd Over-45, C. Bilton 5th Over-45, L. Lester 6th Over-45,

Volunteers; R. Glover, V. O’Neil, Chloe Waite, Chris Waite, E. Waite, J. Waite, J. Webb

Seven SAC members took part in the Sewerby parkrun.

Pauline Elliott was the first finisher for the club, 28th female overall and ninth O45.

Other female results; L. Hinchliffe 5th O50, P. Keenan 4th O70, M. Slater 5th O70, N. Edmond 8th O55, W. Pattison 13th O50.

Alan Keenan was third O75.

At the Dalby Forest parkrun, Jennie Trown was sixth female overall of 52 and third O40 and Dawn Trown was 10th female and first O50.

Robert Preston was a Tail Runner and added 69th male to his Parkrun stats.

At Endcliffe Sheffield parkrun, Giulia Wilkins was 28th female overall of 224 and third O45, at Beverley parkrun Harry Whitehouse was third O70, and at Newport parkrun Sharon Houghton was third O65.