Scarborough Athletic Club stars sparkle at the 2025 Brass Monkey Half-Marathon

The Scarborough Athletic Club members line up at the Brass Monkey Half Marathon.

​Eleven SAC members competed in the first major road race of the year at the annual Brass Monkey Half-Marathon.

This was held on a flat and fast course that started and finished at the York Racecourse and headed southwards through Bishopthorpe, Acaster and Selby, writes Mick Thompson.

Paul Lawton was the club’s first finisher in 139th overall of 1710 in 78.32 which was his best time for five years and a Personal Best (PB) time.

Fay Hethershaw headed the club’s seven females in 1.43.21 and therefore bettered her 2024 Brass Monkey time of 1.44.27.

Sarah Noble followed and also beat her 2024 Brass Monkey time, and additionally achieved her best time for seven years and a new PB time of 1.46.46.

Other Men’s times; Dale Hepples 1.28.07, Chris Brown 1.28.11, David Field 1.55.41.

Other Women’s times; Claire O’Neil 1.49.41, N.Doody 1.55.41, Victoria O’Neil 2.03.51, Hilary Casey 2.20.52, Jean Fish 2.38.29.

Seven Scarborough Athletic Club Members competed in the seventh race of the Esk Valley Fell Club’s Winter fixtures.

The Commondale Clart Fell Race was held at and around the North Yorkshire Moors National Park village of Commondale, and consisted of an 8.3 Kilometre course with 304 metres of climb.

Paul Lawton finished first for the club in sixth overall of 102.

He was followed by Robert Preston, eighth, Matt Machouki, 35th, and Robert Bailey in 44th to complete the scoring Men’s team that finished in fourth place.

Chris Clayton backed up in 55th.

Sue Haslam who was 10th Female and first Over-70, was joined by Julie Clayton 19th and the third Over-55, and together they gained a seventh-placed team.

The most popular North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun returned after cancellations caused by adverse weather conditions, with 40 club members taking part at Wykeham.

The first finisher for the Scarborough club was Christian Brown, who was placed ninth overall of 184, and the first-placed Over-50.

Hester Butterworth headed the club’s females with an excellent performance after finishing first female Overall of 75 and the first Over-50.

Other Scarborough Athletic Club Male Results; D. Hepples 1st Over-45, M. Heaton 18th, R. Powell 3rd Over-50, K.Smith 27th, M. Bowes 2nd Over-55, D.Lester 4th Over-50, C. Clayton 3rd Over-55, C. Bourne 4th Over-55, M. Burke 43rd, C. Allen 2nd Over-65, A. Padgham 47th, M. Rutt 51st, P. Shepherdson 8th Over-50, P.Barnard 9th Over-55, M. Padgham 6th Over-65, M.Thompson 1st Over-85, D.Field 7th Over-60.

Other Scarborough Athletic Club Female Results; S. Noble 3rd, E. Simmons 2nd Over-50, K. Rawnsley 3rd Over-50, F. Hethershaw 4th Over-50,N. Kidd 3rd Over-40, L.Bourne 5th Over-50, J. Clayton 1st Over-55, T. Koekemoer 1st Junior 10 years, L. Koekemoer 6th Over-40, J. Webb 4th Over-60, L.Lester 4th Over-45, A. Metcalfe 5th Over-60, S. Vaughan 5th Over-45, E. Fordyce 4th Over-55, N. Moore 8th Over-40, T. Mace 7th Over-55, L. Bayes 2nd Over-70, N. Edmond 10th Over-55, S. Carr 8th Over-60, H. Casey 9th Over-60, V. O’Neil 7th Over-45.

Helpers; David and Susan Bond, Hilary Casey, David Field, Robert Glover, Mik Lambert, Helen Layton, Victoria O’Neil, Chris Waite.

At Dalby Forest parkrun, Robert Preston finished a superb third overall of 146.

Capping a great Saturday morning for Scarborough AC runners David Fox was the first Over-70 and Pete Northedge the first Over-75.

At Sewerby parkrun, SAC’s Christine Robertson finished as 29th of 94 Females overall and the first Over-65.

Paula Elliott was seventh Over-45, Mary Slater the first Over-75 and Patricia Keenan the third-placed Over-70.

At Hull East Park parkrun, Duncan Smart was placed 64th overall of 566 and the second Over-55 finisher.

Continuing the trend of great results in age groups was Harry Whitehouse finishing as the second Over-75 at York parkrun.

At Pontefract Guilia Wilkins also put in a fine display to finish as 12th Female overall of 121 and second Over-45. Suzanne Villiers was the fourth Over-60 at Monmouthshire parkrun, while at Buxton parkrun Lesley Hinchliffe was the fifth Over-50.

At Sutton Coldfield parkrun Gillian Metcalfe was the 32nd Female overall of 104.

BOWLS: Sadly the adverse weather led to the cancellation of Sunday’s Yorkshire Coast Crown Green Bowling Association merit at Robin Hood’s Bay as the green was still frozen solid on Thursday and more severe frost was forecast for Friday and Saturday evenings.

The next merit of 2025 will, weather permitting, be at Borough on Sunday, January 26.

As usual the main competition starts at 9am with the T&B starting at a convenient point.

Entry is, as usual, on the day so bowlers ideally need to be there by 8.55am to enable the draw to be made for a prompt start.

Anyone wanting to play in just the T&B should try to be there by about 11am to ensure they are entered in the draw.