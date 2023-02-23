Scarborough Athletic Club teams home in on fell race success at Maybeck

The Scarborough AC runners line up at the Maybeck fell race.

The race which was hosted by Scarborough Athletic Club, was held at the village of Maybeck near Whitby, and consisted of a course of 11.2 Kilometres with 330 metres of climb.

The club members most notably achieved first men’s and women team results at the event.

The first finisher for the Scarborough club was the in-form Paul Lawton who was seventh overall of 122 competitors.

He was followed by Ian Spence in eighth position, Matt Jones in 11th place, Glyn Hewitt 13th and Matt Machouki who claimed 20th place.

Darryl Koekemoer made a league debut in 22nd spot to close in for the winning Scarborough AC team.

The team was backed up by club stalwart Neil Scruton who was once again the first Over-75 athlete.

The winning women’s Scarborough Athletic Club team was led by Rhona Marshall, who was also the first female overall and the first-placed Over-40.

She was followed by Nikki Carr-Walls in seventh position, Sue Haslam in 11th and the first Over-65.

Becki May closed in for the winning team in 22nd place.

The team was backed up by Sarah Noble in 34th and Lisa Baker 35th.

At North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun, Wykeham, there was the highest attendance of the year by 26 SAC members,

Duncan Smart was once again the first for the club when finishing fifth overall of 166 and first Over 50

Lisa Bourne led the club’s females with fourth overall of 74 females and also first Over-50 with a PB.

Other Male Results: D. Field 3rd Over-55, D. Lester 5th Over-50, A.Chidwick 3rd 45, P. Barnard 9th Over-55, H.Whitehouse 3rd Over 70, A. Doody 14th Over-50, R. Taylor 4th Over-60 D. Koekemoer 83rd overall, M.Thompson 1st Over-80, J. Kitto 7th Over-70, R. Glover 10 Over-45.

Other Female Results: N. Doody 1st Over-45, J. Graves 2nd Over-55, L. Koekemoer 16th overall with a PB, M’D’eath 4th Over-50, A. Metcalfe 2nd Over-60, L. Lester 6th Over-45, C. Bilton 7th Over-45 with a PB, J. Hudson 3rd Over 60 with a PB, W. Pattison 9th Over-50 with a PB, S. Villiers 5th Over-60, S. Houghton 5th Over-65.

Helpers: Mik Lambert, Jacob Waite and Robert Glover.

At Sewerby Parkrun, Matt Rutt was the first for the club after finishing 22nd overall of 142.

Pauline Elliott led the club’s females in 27th female overall of 76 and 4th Over-45.

Other Female Results: J. Kettlewell 6th Over-45, M. Slater 2nd Over-70, P, Keenan 3rd Over 70, L.Hinchliffe 7th Over-50.

Other Male Result: M. Kettlewell 3rd 11-14.

At Whitby’s Cinder Track Parkrun, Anna Giddings was 1st female overall of 55 and Dave Fox 43rd overall and 1st Over-70.

At Dalby Forest Parkrun, Robert Preston was 6th overall of 140 and Victoria O’Neill 17th of 63 females and 3rd Over-45.

