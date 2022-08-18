Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scarborough AC winning team at the Ravenscar Rumble Fell Race

At the Ravenscar Rumble Fell Race, in addition to providing the overall winner and third female, the club scored winning men’s and women’s teams, and two more men’s teams and a further female team.

Daniel Bateson was the overall winner of 80 finishers in an inaugural course record.

He was followed by; Paul Butler 3rd and 1st Over-55, Robert Preston 4th and Anthony Gough 12th and 3rd Over-40 who closed in for the winning team.

The winning women’s team was led by Nikki Carr Walls who was 3rd overall.

She was followed by Anna Gidding who made an excellent fell race debut in 4th.

Fay Hethershaw closed in for the winning team in 7th and 1st Over-50

Other Women’s Team 2nd placed; Sue Haslam 8th and 1st Over-65, Jane Hamp 14th and 2nd Ovrer-55, Melanie Padgham 16th and 2nd Over-60

Other Men’s Teams: 4th placed; Matt Machouki 14th and 1st Over-50, Ryan Sheader 20th, Dale Hepples 29th, Andrew Robertson 35th; 6th placed; Neil Scruton 36th and 1st Over-75, Chris Bourne 40th, Mark May 41st, David Field 43rd; Incomplete Team; Graeme Casey 53rd, Lee Holmes 54th and Pascal Danerolle 57th..

Five SAC members competed in the annual Osmotherly Show Fell Race

Paul Lawton led the club members after finishing 10th overall of 107.

Rhona Marshall was 4th female overall and 1st Over-40. She was followed by her mother Sue Haslam who was 11th female overall of 38 and 1st Over-65

Neil Scruton headed the Over-75 years once again this year.

Pascal Dannerolle made a good fell debut, finishing ahead of 14 other competitors.

Two club members competed in the Hanging Stone Leap 13-mile Trail Race.

The self-navigated race followed a demanding circular route over the North Yorkshire Moors and included climbs to Captain Cook’s Monument and Hanging Stone.

Nikki Carr Walls ran alongside her 13-year-old son Alfie Carr Walls, who was competing in his first ever race over the 13-mile distance against adults.

They finished joint 5th overall. Alfie was 1st Under-16 boy and Nikki the first female, after they were both timed at 2 hours 15 minutes.

Four club members competed in the Mulgrave Castle 10-kilometre trail race.

The quartet was led by Anthony Gough who finished 7th overall of 86 and 3rd O40 in 45.28.

Sue Haslam was 5th female overall of 28 and 1st O65, Simon Neal was 19th overall and Adam Gosling 22nd.

Three club members competed in the Penistone Tea Party Trail Event.

Competitors were tasked with completing as many 6.5 mile laps as possible inside 6 hours, Adrian Atkinson and Nikki Doody completed 2.5 laps and 15 miles in total.