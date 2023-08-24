Jackson Smith secured fourth place at the Escrick 10K.

Eighteen-year-old Jackson Smith was first for the club after finishing fourth overall of 450 and first Junior Male in 36.24, writes Mick Thompson.

He was followed by Neil Scruton who was first Over-75 and first of 16 Over-70 in 47.35.

David Lester was next in 50.28 and was followed by Martin Pepworth in 54.11.

Lesley Lester finished in 66.57 and Mandy Pepworth followed in 97.17.

Twenty-four SAC members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

Andy Gough led the way for the club after finishing fourth overall of 233 and was also second Over-40 with a PB.

Nicola Carr Walls the first home for the club’s females and second of 100 females.

Other Male Results; C. Waite 3rd Over-40, D. Field 5th Over-55, J. Waite 4th 11-14, M. Pepworth 8th Over-45, A. Chidwick 10th Over-45, D. Lester 15th Over-50, H. Forkin 1st Over-75, P. Grahamslaw 8th Over-60, A. Blackman 17th Over-40. M. Thompson 1st Over-80.

Other Female Results; B. Macedonski 1st Over-55, J. Miller 5th Over-50, K. Smith 3rd Over-60 with a PB, C. Waite 1st JW10, L. Lester 6th Over-45, C. Bilton 8th Over-45, S. Villiers 4th Over-60, E. Waite 10th Over-40, M. Pepworth 13th Over-50, H. Casey 8th Over-60, S. Houghton 4th Over-65, J. Webb 9th Over-60.

Helpers; P. Barnard, H. Grainger, S. Houghton. M. Lambert, C.Waite,E. Waite, J. Waite, J.Webb.

Seven club members took part in the Sewerby Parkrun.

Harry Whitehouse was the first home for the club in 161st overall of 332 and first Over-75.

Pauline Elliott led the club’s females in 45th female overall of 151 and sixth Over-45, Mike Padgham was 14th Over-65 and Alan Keenan was second Over-75.

Linda Hinchliffe was 15th Over-50, Mary Slater sixth Over-70 and L. Bayes seventh Over-70.

At the Dalby Forest parkrun, Robbie Preston was third overall of 204, and was followed by Duncan Smart second Over-55 and Sarah Noble fifth female overall of 97.

At the Whitby Cinder Track parkrun, Matt Rutt was 14h overall of 142. Olive Bannister 27th of 65 females and 1st Over-65

Three club members took part in one of the biggest parkruns in the North of England at Endcliffe Park Sheffield which had 598 finishers.

Dale Hepples was 70th male overall of 365 and fourth Over-45.

He was followed by Fay Hethershaw 10th female overall of 239 and first Over-50, and Guilia Wilkins 25th female and second Over-45.