Scarborough Athletic Club trio Dale Hepples, Fay Hethershaw and David Field impressed at Round Sheffield Run.

Three Scarborough Athletic Club members took part in the 11th running of the summer version of Round Sheffield Run.

Starting at 9.30am the weather was warm and sunny with a cooling breeze, as the heat increased thankfully there was plenty of shade to be found.

The Sheffield event covers 24 kilometres in total and consists of 11 raced stages that are timed covering 20 kilometres and incorporating 600 metres of ascent around the trails, woodlands and parks of Sheffield and nine recovery stages covering a further four kilometres in-between.

Competitors can take part as single entrants, pairs or mixed pairs.

Anna Giddings was the Fastest Female at the SAC Handicap race at Filey Country Park

The event attracts several thousand runners over two days of running with over well 3,000 single entrants and teams finishing.

Results over the weekend are compiled on the total time taken for the 11 timed stages.

Dale Hepples and Fay Hethershaw entered as a mixed pair and completed the timed stages in 1 hour 54 minutes and were the 56th mixed pair out of 322 pairs taking part over the two days.

David Field took part as a single entrant in the MV60 category.

David completed the timed stages in 1 hour 54 minutes and was 701st male out of 1495 and 37th MV60 out of 145.

Fifty-eight club members competed in the fourth round of Scarborough Athletic Club’s Summer Handicap Races, which was held at the Filey Country Park.

The first finisher on Handicap was Clare O’Neil who was followed by Suzanne Villiers and Melanie D’Eath.

The Fastest Man was Harry Butterworth with Paul Lawton and Chris Brown finishing up in second and third places respectively.

The Fastest Female was Anna Giddings with Nikki Carr Walls and Nicola Kidd ending up in second and third places respectively.

Parkrun results

Oldham: Kevin Hutchings 6th Over-60, which was a day after his 60th birthday.

York: Matthew Rutt 91st Overall of 754, Juliette Pilgrim 28th Female Overall of 313 and 5th Over-40

Salford: Aaron Padgham 77th Overall of 476

Baildon West Yorkshire: Suzanne Villiers 9th Over-60

Newbiggin Northumberland: Michaela Hutchinson 1st Over-55, Julie Wiles 2nd Over-55

Endcliffe Sheffield: Giulia Wilkins 13th Over-45