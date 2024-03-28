Scarborough Athletic Club trio sparkle at top-class cross-country championships
Fifteen-year-old Ben Guthrie competed in the most prestigious English Schools Cross-Country Championship race of the season, at Pontefract.
All the competitors had been selected to represent their county, and the race is seen as a stepping stone to future international representation.
Ben fully justified his selection after trial races when finishing seventh scorer for the Intermediate Boys North Yorkshire team which finished seventh of 46 teams overall.
As he was competing for the first of two years in the age group, Ben is looking forward to next season and hopefully a chance of further selection for the county team.
Sue Haslam competed in the annual British Masters Inter-Area Cross-Country Championships at Corwen, North Wales.
She gained selection to represent the Northern Masters team following past performances at the event, and in the East Yorkshire League this season.
This was Sue’s first Championship race after her elevation to the Over-70s earlier this year, and she duly finished first in the age group, and thus made a significant impact in the Northern Area Team which finished second based on Age Group Performance Scores.
Eighty-four-year-old Club Press Officer Mick Thompson competed in the Yorkshire Veterans Association Cross Country Championships which was held at Penistone near Barnsley.
Mick improved on his third place result last year after finishing second in the same Over-80 group.