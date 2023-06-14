The Scarborough Athletic Club members who took on the Zero Challenge.

In athletic terms, it will result in them joining the next oldest age group in results, and as they will then be the youngest in the group, it may increase their chances of a higher ranking!

Those concerned were Caroline Metcalf, 50, David Field, 60, and reaching 70 will be Ann Kitto and Keith Pritchard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was decided to celebrate these significant birthdays by completing 80 miles in 36 hours in a Zero Challenge.

The first three females home in the Scalby Fair 5K race were all from Scarborough Athletic Club.

The planned and executed route, started at South Cliff and included Osgodby and Filey.

The quartet were joined by Claire O’Neil, who did a significant amount overnight.

Other members joined for a few supportive miles, and Neil Sharp and John Kitto were the support crew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The runners were Ann Kitto, Jean Fish, Nikki Doody, Caroline Metcalf, Keith Pritchard, Ruth Frank, David Field, Hilary Casey, Andy Doody, Adie Atkinson, Linda Hinchliffe and Mel D’Eath

Scarborough AC runner Paul Lawton won the Scalby Fair 5K race.

They set up a JustGiving page to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Charity with a target of £5,000 and are now past the halfway mark.

Nikki Carr Walls competed in the Dalby Forest Inferno Endurance Race.

This consisted of 10 loops of three miles, that started on the hour every hour from 9am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first nine loops have an hour’s time limit, loop 10 is the race loop, first back on Loop 10 is winner, regardless of their position on any other loops.

Anna Giddings (Scarborough AC) was the first female home at the Scalby Fair race.

Nikki’s plan was to finish each loop in around 40 minutes and thus have time to recover.

The leading female at the end of the ninth loop chooses the direction of the final and 10th loop.

Nikki chose the anti-clockwise option and even led overall after starting first female, and then hung on well to finish as the first female overall by some distance and receive the winners trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seventeen club members competed in the annual Sledmere Sunset 10k Trail Race.

The first finisher for the club was Robbie Preston who was seventh overall of 345.

Rhona Marshall was the first female overall and first Over-40.

All other male results; 12th A Gough and 3rd Over-50, 16th S. Kelly and 3rd Over-50, 24th D. Hepples, 84th D. Lester, 100th J. Marshall, 103rd M. Rutt, 134th S. Deacon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All other female results; 6th A. Giddings,14th, H. Butterworth and 2nd Over-50, 17th F. Hethershaw, 31st L. Bourne, 98th G. Barnard, 128th L. Lester, 146th A. Metcalfe, 172nd N. Edmond.

Just two club members competed in the third race of the Esk Valley Fell Club’s Summer Series, which was held around the hamlet of Whorlton, and consisted of a 11K route with 330m of ascent.

Matt Jones finished in 14th overall of 89 and added third male Over-45 to his overall age group ranking.

Nikki Carr Walls finished up in eighth female overall of 30 on a seasonal debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirteen club members competed in the Scalby Fair 5K Multi-Terrain Race that is part of a week long series of events.

The club provided the overall winner Paul Lawton who clocked 18.16 and 31 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

Anna Giddings made it a win double for the club when finishing first female overall in 21.29.

Nikki Carr Walls finished up in ninth overall and the second female after her third race in four days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All other Scarborough results in overall finish order; 8th M Sheader, 9th C Bourne, 13th A Padgham, 15th H Butterworth, 26th F Debenham, 29th P Barnard, 35th B Amos, 43rd A Pepworth.

Two of the club’s male veteran athletes competed in the Humber Bridge 10K Multi Terrain race.

Neil Scruton finished first Over-75 in 44.59 and Harry Whitehouse was sixth Over-70 in 61.30.

Lancashire based Kevin Hutchings competed in three races over six days and added a Tail Walk to his Parkrun total as follows; Crown Reservoir 5K Trail Race - 89th of 150 in 59.15, Two Lads Fell Race.- 5.2 miles with 899 feet of ascent.- headed 23 in 59.15 and Colshaw Hall 10-kilometre Road Race- 311th overall of 753 in 59.08.Twenty-two club members took part in the latest North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first home for the club was Chris Waite who was 16th overall of 195 and second Over-40.

The first of the club’s females was Sarah Noble who was fourth female overall of 96.

Other male results: S. McEwan 17th, D. Smart 2nd Over-50, G. Forbes 26th,T. Carrington 29th, M. Pepworth 5th Over-55, D. Lester 11th Over-50, A. Padgham 55th, P. Barnard 10th Over-55, R, Broadley 2nd Over-70, H. Forkin 1st Over-75, A. Blackman 5th Over-40, M. Padgham 2nd Over-65, D. Koekemore 8th Over-40All other female results: B. Macedonski 1st Over-55, J.Miller 3rd Over-50 with a PB, L. Tomkinson 8th Over-45, E, Waite 10th Over-40, L. Koekemoer 81st,L. Lester 13th Over-45, C. Bilton 14th Over-45Helpers: C. Bilton, R. Glover, H. Grainger, Mandy Pepworth, Martin Pepworth, Chloe Waite, Chris Waite, E. Waite, J. Waite.

Five SAC members took part in the latest Sewerby Parkrun.Matthew Rutt was 46th overall of 230 and 35th male. Pauline Elliott 6th Over-45, Alan Keenan 1st Over-75, Pat Keenan 3rd Over-70, M. Slater 4th Over-70.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Dalby Forest Parkrun, Robert Preston was 10th overall of 115.Guilia Wilkins was 4th Over-45 at Sheffield Parkrun, at Oldham Parkrun, Kevin Hutchings was 14th Over-55 and a Tail Walker, while at Gateshead Parkrun Andrew Hopper was 25th overall of 263 and 1st Over-50.