Scarborough Athletic Clubmates pay tribute to Alan Keenan at Sewerby Parkrun

The SAC members who ran Sewerby parkrun in memory of Alan Keenan on Saturday.

Twenty-four Scarborough Athletic Club members donned their club vests for the Sewerby parkrun to commemorate the life of the recently departed Alan Keenan, at his most favourite Parkrun for the past 11 years.

In this period Alan clocked up close to 300 Parkruns and achieved very many Age Group first places starting with Over-65, then Over-70 and finally Over-75 for two years, writes Mick Thompson.

Alan’s widow Pat Keenan and daughter Linda Hinchliffe, who invariably ran with Alan at his Parkruns, were joined by the following club members, who took part in the Parkrun in his loving memory; Dale Hepples, Clare O’Neil, Pete Barnard, Nicola Doody, Ruth Frank, Melanie D’Eath, Julia Webb, Louise Milne, Caroline Metcalfe. Steve Cunningham, Pauline Elliott, Andrew Doody, Harry Forkin. Melanie Padgham, Ellie Waite. Adrian Atkinson, Jean Fish, Julie Hudson, Mick Thompson, Margaret Scruton, Neil Scruton, Lesley Bayes.

Three SAC members competed in the Tom Bransdale Fell Race, which was the latest fell race of the Esk Valley Summer Series.

David and Shirley Field at the parkrun in Canada.

The race, which was based at the North Yorkshire village of Bransdale, included a very testing 12.5-kilometre route with 422 metres of climb.

Andrew Kaufman finished fourth overall of 213 and second Over-40.

Jane Hamp was first Over-65 and Sue Haslam first Over-70.

Peter Smith competed in the top class Les Sables D’Olonne 72.3 Ironman Triathlon staged at the French Coastal town of D’Olonne.

Pete Smith after his Ironman Triathlon in France.

The event consisted of a 1.2 miles swim, 56-miles cycle and a 13.1-mile run.

There was torrential rain for most of the cycle stage and two massive downpours on the run.

Of the three stages, his best result was the half-marathon run at which he clocked 1.51.58, 12th fastest of the Over-60s.

Pete completed the race in a total time of 6.16.32 after heading 18 of the 64 top-class O60s.

For the first time, Pete was beaten in a race by his London-based daughter Mollie, who finished 200th of 414 females on 5.52.40.

David and Shirley Field took part in the Clover Point Parkrun in the Canadian province of Victoria.