The Scarborough AC runners who took part in the Ingleborough Marathon and 12 Mile Clapham Circuit.

Twenty-three Scarborough Athletic Club members took part in multi-terrain events staged by the Cave Rescue Organisation (CRO) at Ingleborough, over courses in the Ribble Valley area of Lancashire and North Yorkshire Moors National Park.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The events consisted of the Ingleborough Marathon and the 12-Mile Clapham Circuit, writes Mick Thompson.

In the Ingleborough Marathon 16-year-old Alfie Carr achieved an excellent debut marathon race result, when finishing first overall in the event in 4 hours 35 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfie’s mother Nikki-Carr Walls finished just behind after Alfie’s sprint finish, to finish as the runner-up in the same official time of 4 hours 35 minutes.

Alfie Carr, 16, achieved an excellent debut marathon race result, when finishing first overall in the event in 4 Hours 35 minutes. Alfie’s mother Nikki-Carr Walls finished just behind after Alfie’s sprint finish, to finish as the runner-up in the same official time.

Paul Butler completed the tough 12 Mile Clapham Circuit course in 1 hour 41 minutes and achieved a notable first place overall.

Nicola Kidd led the club’s Females when finishing in 1 hour 58 minutes.

All other Male finishers; James Robertson, Andrew Robertson, Pacal Dannerolle, Chris Clayton, David Field, David Parke, Chris Wade, Bob Lillee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All other Female finishers; Katy Dannerolle, Julie Clayton, Christine Robertson, Catherine Moran, Sue Louth, Mel Padgham. Giulia Wilkins, Lisa Baker, Shirley Field, Lynne Butler and Nicki Edmond.

Simon Valente completed his 100th Parkrun and was the eighth Over-65 in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun at Wykeham.

Seventeen club Members competed in the Annual Mulgrave Castle Trail Race, which was over a hilly but just under 10k run through the private Mulgrave Estate near Sandsend beach, Whitby.

Dale Hepples was the first finisher for the club with 19th Male overall of 66

Sue Haslam was the second overall finisher for the club with fifth Female overall of 59 and while aged 71 was the Over-65 Plus Award Winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Kidd followed Sue with sixth Female overall, and the 41-year-old was the Over-35 Plus Award winner.

All Other Male Results; 30th Simon Neal, 32nd David Field, 39th Chis Clayton, 49th Lee Adamson,52nd David Lester, 62nd Karl Cousins

All Other Female Results; 11th Fay Hethershaw, 20th Nicola Doody, 34th Julie Clayton, 37th Melanie Padgham, 40th Beth Amos, 44th Linda Hindhaugh ,54th Lee Wiles, 57th Lesley Lester/

Andrew Hopper represented the club at the Stockholm Marathon which had over 11,000 finishers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew, 56, coped very well with a hilly course and hot weather, and thus achieved a notable finish time of 3 hours 12 minutes.

Pete Smith represented the club at the Hamburg Ironman Triathlon.

The 63-year-old completed the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile cycle and a full 26.2 mile marathon in an outstanding time of 13 hours 12 minutes.

Pete’s daughter Mollie, who competes as an unattached athlete, completed the race in 12 hours and 9 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Pokkinen parkrun in Finland Harry Whitehouse was second Over-75.

Thirty-two SAC members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun at Wykeham.

Simon Valente completed his 100th Parkrun and was the eighth Over-65.

Jonathan Sharp was the first finisher for the club with 15th overall of 227.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Bourne headed the club’s Females with 12th Female overall of 112 and 1st Over-50.

Other Male Results; J.Hopper 24th, D. Hepples 4th Over-45, M. May 1st Over-60, C. Brown 3rd Over-50, C. Bourne 4th Over-55, D. Field 3rd Over-60, D. Lester 6th Over-50, C. Clayton 5th Over-60, P. Shepherdson 8th Over-50, T. Carrington 30th, A. Doody 8th Over-55, R.Taylor 9th Over-60.

Other Female Results; C. O’Neil 2nd Over-45, F. Hethershaw 2nd Over-50, N. Doody 3rd Over-50, J. Graves 2nd Over-60, K. Rawlinson 2nd Over-50, S. Villiers 5th Over-60, B. May 6th Over-60, S. Houghton 1st Over-65, J. Clayton 8th Over-60, S. Shepherdson 8th Ovrt-50, J. Grinstead 3rd Over-65, L. Lester 10th Over-45, G. Metcalfe 86th, T. Mace 10th Over-55, L. Bayes 2nd Over-70, E. Fordyce 11th Over-55, H.Casey 13th Over-60.

Helpers; Hilary Casey, Victoria O’Neil, Chris and Jacob Waite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Dalby Forest parkrun, Andrew Kaufman was second overall of 226 and first Over-40, while Ekaitz Unanue was sixth Over-40 and Melanie D’Eath ninth Over-50.

At the Cinder Track (Whitby) parkrun, Anna Giddings was second Female overall of 86 and Matthew Rutt 26th overall of 208, while at the Sewerby parkrun, Pete Barnard was the 11th Over-55, Patricia Keenan fourth Over-70 and Mary Slater first Over-75.

All Others

Battersea Park (London): Shirley Field 231st Female Overall of 516 and 3rd Over-60.

Saltburn: Bob Lillie 1st Over-70.

Nottingham: Holly Shepherdson 58th Female Overall of 280.

Heslington (York): Aaron Padgham 36th Overall of 510, Michael Padgham 14th Over-65.

Jesmond Dene (Newcastle): Hester Butterworth 22nd Female of 133 and 3rd Over-50.

Oldham: Kevin Hutchings 13th Over-55.