Scarborough Athletic Club’s Alfie Carr in top gear at inaugural Woodlands parkrun

Runners tackle the first-ever Woodlands parkrun in Scarborough on Saturday.

After two years in the planning, Scarborough staged the first-ever Woodlands parkrun on Saturday morning.

Fifty-one SAC members were part of a total of 319 for this inaugural event, which consisted of a mostly flat and tarmac surfaced course, over the former Scarborough to Whitby Railway line, and which commenced close to the town centre, writes Mick Thompson.

First finisher for the club was 16-year-old Alfie Carr who was seventh overall of 319 and first Junior Male 15-17.

The club’s females were led by Anna Giddings, who was 15th overall, and second Female overall of 142.

All Other Male Results; A. Padgham 8th, J.Hopper 9th, A.Hopper 10th and 1st Over-55, J.Sharp 12th, D. Hepples 3rd Over-50, C.Brown 4th Over-50, D. Bateson 3rd Over-40, K.Archer 1st Over-70, P. Bowmaker 26th, M. Rutt 29th, E. Unanue 4th Over-45, X. Unanue 1st Junior 10 years, D. Leaming 7th Over-50, C. Bourne 4th Over-55, M. Pepworth 6th Over-55, D. Lester 14th Over-50, C. Allen 3rd Over-65, M. Whiteley 5th Over-65, Heaton 85th, T. Carrington 86th, K. Cousins 22nd Over-50, R. Hyde 17th Over-55, R. Sheader 134th, A. Chidwick 18th Over-45, M. Thompson 2nd Over-85.

All Other Female Results; N.Carr-Walls 4th, B. Macedonski 1st Over-60, H. Butterworth 2nd Over-50, N. Kidd 3rd Over-40, F. Hethershaw 3rd Over-50, C.O’Neil 3rd Over-45, J. Trown 4th Over-45, L.Bourne 6th Over-50, D.Trown 8th Over-50, R. Frank 9th Over-50, M. D’eath 10th Over-50, G.Carr 48th, K.Rawlinson 5th Over-55, B. Amos 7th Over-40, A.Kitto 2nd Over-70, J. Webb 2nd Over-65, J.Fish 10th Over-60, L.Lester 17th Over-45, V.O’Neil 18th Over-45, N.Edmond 15th Over-50, L.Bayes 5th Over-70, J.Macey-Hewitt 15th Over-40, F.Carr 4th Junior 11-14, H.Casey 21th Over-60.

Volunteers; Adie Atkinson, Gail Barnard, Peter Barnard, Hilary Casey, Hikari Ford, Julie Hudson, Noah and Sheldon Kilroe, Tanya Mace, Fiona Noakes, Mike Padgham. Mandy and Martin Pepworth, Linda Richardson, Suzzane Villiers, Chloe and Ellie Waite, Harry and Maureen Whitehouse.

Sue Haslam represented Scarborough AC at the third counter of the prestigious English Fell Racing Championships at Kettlewell.

The race was over a 5.1-mile course, which included a massive 1,592 feet of climb.

Seventy-one-year-old Sue finished 83rd Female overall of 97 and the Female Over-70 runner-up in 62.98.

Five club members competed in the Tom’s Bransdale Fell Race, the fifth counter of the Esk Valley Fell Club Summer Series held at Bransdale over the North York Moors National Park.

Rhona Marshall was the first finisher for the club with third Female overall of 83 and second Over-40.

Sue Haslam followed in 10th overall and first Over-70.

Lisa Bourne completed the scoring team which finished in third when finishing 30th and third Over-50.

Melanie Padgham backed up the team with 31st and third Over-60.

Robert Bailey was 61st overall of 115.

Lynn Watson competed in the Bill Fox Round the Resers 5-Mile Trail Race, held near the Vale House Reservoir in Longdendale, Derbyshire.

Sixty-five-year-old Lynn finished third Over-65 and 209th of 258 Females in 52.12.

Parkrun results

Wykeham: Jayne Graves 1st Over-60, David Fox 1st O75, Pete Northedge 2nd O75, A. Gough 5th O40, Michael Hyde 7th O45, S. Valente 7th O65.

Sewerby: Mark Bowes 2nd O55, Neil Scruton 1st O75, Jo Ireland 4th O55, Mary Slater 1st O75, Patricia Keenan 5th O70.

Withernsea: Stephen Hutchinson 1st O55, Michaela Hutchinson 4th of 26 Females and 3rd O55.