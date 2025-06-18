Scarborough AC's group at the Leeds 10K Road Race last weekend.

Six Scarborough Athletic Club members took part in the Dalby Inferno, organised by Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event, based in the Adderstone Fields area, involved running 5km every hour. To celebrate the SRMRT’s 60-year anniversary, the event consisted of 12 hours, to total 60km.

The mandatory first 11 loops had a time limit of 60 minutes to complete the loop, which had 109m of ascent, but times are not recorded. Loop 12 is timed, the winner of this final loop wins the event, irrelevant of the time it took them to complete the previous 11 loops.

This year 149 competitors went forward to Loop 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tanya Mace finished first for the first time ever in the SAC Summer Handicap race on the seafront.

First home for SAC was Andrew Kaufman in third place overall. He was followed by 16-year-old Alfie Carr in 13th, Nikki Carr Walls in sixth lady, Aaron Padgham in 42nd, Lawrence Wood in 62nd and Jack Hopper in 87th.

Six SAC members competed in the Run for All Leeds 10K Road Race.

Results; David Field 46.33, Aaron Padgham 48.27, Claire O’Neil 49.46, Nicola Doody 50.34 Personal Best Time, Andrey Doody 67.44, Michael Padgham 80.48.

Michael Padgham’s daughter, Chantel Padgham, competed as an individual competitor and finished in 48.27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough AC runners show off their medals at the Filey Beach Race.

Sixty-two members competed in the third race of the club’s Summer Handicap Series at Scarborough seafront.

First finisher on Handicap was Tanya Mace, followed by Michael Hinchliffe and Stephen Hutchinson.

The Fastest 3 Males were Paul Lawton, Andrew Hopper and Jonathan Sharp.

The Fastest 3 Females were Rhona Marshall, Anna Giddings and Fay Hethershaw.

Scarborough AC's Mike Padgham, centre, with his children at the Leeds 10K.

Eight club members competed in the annual Filey Beach Race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First finisher for SAC was Inanue Ekaitz who was ninth overall of 229 in a notable 41.39.

Suzanne Villiers headed three club females in 77th Female overall in 65.36.

Other Male Overall Finishers; R.Glover 49th, S. Forbes 68th, C.Allen 92nd, J.Lambe 127.

Other Female Results; T. Mace 95th and M. Slater 98th.

Two SAC members joined around 5,000 runners at the famous Blaydon Race which consisted of a 5.9-mile scenic route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melanie D’Eath (54.45) and Evelyn Fordyce (57.56) coped well with the crowded route and hot weather.

Thirty-one SAC members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

Matthew Middleton finished first for the club in 11th overall of 285.

Bridget Macedonski was fourth Female overall of 116 and 1st O60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other Male Results; J. Sharp 20th, C.Brown 3rd Over-50, J.Hopper 29th, N. Kilroe 1st 10 Years with PB, M. Bowes 1st Over-55, A. Padgham 58th, M. Pepworth 3rd Over-55, D.Lester 9th Over-50, M.Whiteley 2nd Over-65, T. Carrington 95th, S.Forbes 98th, P.Barnard 9th Over-55, E. Unanue 15th Over 45, K. Cousins 14th Over-50, S. Valente 9th Over-65, R.Taylor 10th Over-60.

Other Female Results; J.Pilgrim 1st Over-40, L. Bourne 1st Over-50, N.Kidd 2nd Over-40, J. Graves 2nd Over-60, J. Clayton 3rd Over-60, A. Jordan 2nd Over-55 with a PB, L. Tomlinson 9th Over-50, S. Shepherdson 11th Over-50, T. Mace 10th Over-55, N.Edmond 12th Over-55, M. Pepworth 13th Over-55, J.Hudson 5th Over-65.

Whitby: Dale Hepples 5th overall of 127 and 1st O45, David Field 4th O60, Giulia Wilkins 9th of 57 Females and 1st O45, Shirley Field 3rd O60.

Sewerby: Hester Butterworth 5th of 168 Females and 1st O50, Christine Robertson 2nd O65, Mike Padgham 11th O65.

Dalby: Robert Preston 10th overall of 213, David Fox 1st O75, Pete Northedge 2nd O75.