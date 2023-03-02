Scarborough AC's Annie O'Sullivan sparkled at Snake Lane.

This was also the 100th Parkrun by Avril Metcalf, 24 of which were at Wykeham. Running with a large group of club runners who are part of the club’s Walk to Run Group, she was the seventh Over-60, writes Mick Thompson.

The first finisher for the club was Paul Lawton, who was second overall of 193.

The first female for the club and first female overall was Nikki Carr Walls.

The fine but cold and windy weather was not conducive to Personal Best (PB) times, but the following four males and one female achieved this; Anthony Goff 2nd Over-60, David Lester 4th Over-50, Harry Forkin 3rd Over-75, Raffi Aghanian 3rd Over-60. Julie Hudson was 10th Over-60.

Other male results; D. Smart 1st Over-50, J. Merron 17th, R. Rutt 18th, A. Carr 2nd 11-14, N. Scruton 1st O45, J. Waite 3rd 11-14, T. Carrington 34th, J. Hopper 37th, D. Field 3rd O55, A. Doody 13th O50, P. Barnard 6th O55, P. Northedge 3rd O75, M. Padgham 2nd O65, P. Grahamslaw 6th O60, M., Thompson 1st O80, J. Kitto 7th O70.

Other female results; S. Noble 4th, H. Butterworth 2nd O50, K. Wills 1st O40, N. Doody 2nd O45, G. Wilkins 3rd O45, M.D’Eath 5th O50, J. Webb 2nd O60, D. Bailey 1st O55, H. Casey 5th O60, J. Graves 3rd O55, L. Lester 9th O45, J. Miller 9th O50, G. Glegg 8th O60, F. Carr 6th 11-14, S. Houghton 2nd O65, S. Villiers 11th O60, S. Carr 12th O60, N. Edmond 4th O45.

Helpers; Robert Glover, Mik Lambert, Jacob Waite, Julia Webb.

The Scarborough Athletic Club team at Snake Lane.

Ben Guthrie was second overall of 103 and 1st 11-14 at Dalby Forest Parkrun.

He was followed by Robert Preston in fourth, Harry Whitehouse second Over-70, Monty Kettlewell 5th 11-14 and Jennie Kettlewell 3rd Over-45.

Mary Slater and Pat Keenan were first and second Over-70 at Sewerby Parkrun, Alan Keenan was second Over-75.

Twenty-five SAC members competed in the Snake Lane 10-Mile Road Race.

Annie O’Sullivan was first for SAC overall after finishing second female overall of 750 in her first 10-mile road race, in an excellent time of 61.39.

She was followed by Rhona Marshall who was seventh female overall and second Over-40 in 63.59, and Sue Haslam who was first overall of 22 Over-65s in 71.29.

Ann Kitto achieved a third PB this year after finishing 4th Over-60s in 87.47.

Ian Spence headed all the club’s male runners and was also second overall for the club after Annie when finishing 94th of 1539 overall on his road race for the club in 63.17.

He was followed by Simon Burnley who ran who ran a second road PB this year in 67.30.

Andrew Chidwick made his road event and distance PB in 84,13.

Other male times; D. Field 83.54, A. Atkinson 83.53, M. Whitely 89.22, A. Doody 101,17, H. Whitehouse 101.56. Other female times; C. O’Neil 79.02, N. Doody 84.00, J. Trown 91.00, D. Trown 93.37, V. O’Neil 94.44, M. D’Eath 98.05, H. Casey 100.24, J. Webb 101.29, J. Kettlewell 101.35, L. Hinchliffe 102.45, J. Fish 102.45, C. Metcalf 104.47, R. Frank 104.48.

Juliette Pilgrim competed in the Leicestershire Half Marathon held at Loughborough.