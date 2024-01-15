Scarborough Athletic Club’s Ben Guthrie competed for his school at the North Yorkshire Schools Cross-Country Championships at Whitby 6th Form College.

Scarborough Athletic Club’s Ben Guthrie stars at county schools cross country championship pic Richard Ponter

This attracted a total of 243 athletes representing their school over the very wide Scarborough and District Area, writes Mick Thompson.

In the Intermediate Boys Championship which had an above average 34 competitors, Ben, 14, finished first for the Scarborough and District Team and eighth overall.

He was then selected to represent North Yorkshire Schools at the North East Inter Counties Match, which is a final eliminator for the most prestigious English Schools Championship in March.

The Park run at North Yorkshire Water Park . pic Richard Ponter

Thirteen SAC members took part in the annual Scarborough Rock events that are staged by the East Yorkshire Long Distance Walkers Association, which welcomes both runners and walkers.

Those taking part have a choice of a 26 or 16-miles routes, that take in the coast through Oliver’s Mount, moorland, Hackness, Burniston and Scalby.

Ian Spence completed the 26 miles Long Route in seventh overall of 126.

Twelve club members joined 152 who completed the so-called Short Route of 16 miles.

Ian Beaver and Daniel Bateson finished together in joint sixth place.

All other club results: 30th Sue Louth, 31st Catherine Moran, 33rd Melanie Padgham, 36th Sally Kingcott, 111th Heidi Coates, 112th . Nicola Doody, 113th Andrew Doody,114th Caroline Metcalf, 115th Ruth Frank, 116th David Field.

Thirty-one SAC members took part in the latest North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun at Wykeham.

The first finisher for the club was Dale Hepples, who was fourth overall of 170 and the first Over-45.

The club’s females were led by Anna Giddings who was first female overall of 84.

Other Male Results; D. Smart 1st Over-55, M. Rutt 6th, A. Padgham 7th, R. Powell 3rd Over-50 with a PB. D.Leaming 4th Over-50, M.Pepworth 2nd Over-55, D. Lester 7th Over-50, P.Shepherdson 11th Over-55, P.Barnard 10th Over-55, M. Thompson 1st Over-80, R. Gough 2nd Over-75

Other Female Results; S. Noble 3rd, B.Macedonski 2nd Over-55, J, Miller 4th Over-50, K. Wilkinson 4th Over-45, L.Lester 5th Over-45 with a PB, S.Field 2nd Over-60, S.Houghton 1st Over-65, S. Villiers 3rd Ovrer-60, C. Bilton 7th Over-45, B. Amos 3rd Over-40 with a PB, S. Vaughan 4th Over-40, F, Hethershaw 8th Over-50, M. Pepworth 9th Over-50, N. Edmond 10th Over-55, W. Pattison 10th Over-50, E. Fordyce 12th Over-50, E. Waite 10th Over-40, H, Casey 5th Over-60

Helpers; C. Bilton, H.Casey, R. Glover, H. Grainger, Chloe Saite, Claire Waite, E. Waite, J. Waite

At Sewerby parkrun, Pauline Elliott was 45th female overall of 87 and sixth Over-45, Linda Hinchliffe sixth Over-50, Lesley Bayes first Over-70 and P. Keenan second Over-70.

Alan Keenan was second Over-75.

At Dalby Forest parkrun, Robert Preston finished 29th overall of 171, Shaun Tymon fifth Over-60 and Alex Blackman eighth Over-40.

At Whitby Cinder Track parkrun, David Fox was second Over -70, Harry Whitehouse third Over -70 and Harry Forkin first Over-75.

Other Parkruns

Endcliffe Sheffield – Giulia Wilkinson 56th Female overall of 308 and 5th Over-45.

Hillsborough Sheffield – Rebecca Dent 42nd Female overall of 294.