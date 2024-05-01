Scarborough Athletic Club’s Daniel Bateson and Rhona Marshall hit PB form at 3 Peaks Fell Race
This is based at Horton-in-Ribblesdale and includes a 37.4km course that includes climbs of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, writes Mick Thompson.
The competitors are required to reach points on the course inside very strict time limits, and if failing to do so are required to retire from the race. This year 86 starters were timed out.
Daniel Bateson finished 43rd overall of the successful 562 and was also ninth Over-40 in a PB of 3 hours 42 minutes.
Rhona Marshall was 10th female overall of 95 and second O40 in a PB of 4 hrs 4 mins. Ian Spence and Janie Ward both made a good event debut after finishing inside the time limits, Ian clocking 4 hrs 27 mins and Jamie 4 hrs 51 mins.
Fifteen SAC members competed in the East Yorkshire Half-Marathon staged on closed roads on the Burton Constable Estate.
First finisher for the club was Glyn Hewitt who was 15th overall of 771 and third O50 in 1.26.18.
The club’s first female finisher was Clare O’Neil who clocked 1.55.31. and was ninth O45.
Ann Kitto achieved the best age group result of all the club’s females with a third O70 in 2.11.58.
Other male results; Chris Waite 1.32.34 PB and third O45, David Lester 1.53.28 PB, David Field 1.58.03, Andrew Chidwick 2.05.30 PB, Steve Cunningham 2.12.50 PB, Adrian Atkinson 2.26.31, Andrew Doody 2.30.52
Other female results; Nicola Doody 1.55.57, Caroline Metcalfe 2.03.40 PB, Lesley Lester 2.17.55 PB, 8.35, Carey Bilton 2.25.02 PB, Ellie Waite 2.26.31 PB, Julie Wiles 2.29.07 PB, Julia Webb 2.30.53, Katie Wilkinson 2.32.50, Jean Fish 2.56.37
Three SAC members competed in the 10K at the same venue.
Club debutants Mark Bowe and Gillian Metcalfe recorded 10K PBs. Andrea Parkinson followed in 78.34.