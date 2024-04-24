Scarborough Athletic Club’s Daniel Bateson earns third place at Guisborough Moors Fell Race
This consisted of a 20.1km course with 792m of climb, writes Mick Thompson.
The first finisher for the club was Daniel Bateson who was third overall of 111, and second Over-40. He was followed by William Anderson in fifth and Matt Jones ninth and first Over-45.
Robert Preston closed in for the winning team in 10th place. The team was backed up by Andrew Kaufman in 26th.
Sue Haslam was eighth Female of 41 and first Over-65.
Twenty-three SAC members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.
The first finisher for the club was Aaron Padgham who was 16th overall of 180.
The first club female was Jayne Graves who was eighth o verall of 80 and first Over-60.
Other Male Results: M. Rutt 21st, D. Lester 3rd Over-50 - with a PB, S. Tymon 1st O 60, C. Clayton 5th O 60, P. Shepherdson 6th O 60 with a PB, P. Northedge 1st O 75 with a PB, David Fox 1st O70, P. Barnard 11th O 55, J. Lambe 8th O50, H. Forkin 2nd O75
Other Female Results; J. Clayton 3rd O55, L. Lester 1st O45 with a PB. C. Bilton 3rd Over 45, S. Kingscott 5th O55, E. Fordyce 6th O55 with a PB,.L. Tomlinson 5th O45. S. Vaughan 3rd O40, A, Metcalfe 9th O60, S. Carr 17th O60, N. Edmond 8th O55
Helpers; C. Bilton, R. Glover, S. Houghton, M. Lambert, Chloe Waite, Chris Waite, J. Waite.
At Dalby Forest parkrun, Bridget Macedonski was third Female overall and first Over-55.
At Whitby Cinder Track Parkrun, Scarborough AC's Robert Powell was 11th of 128 overall and first Over-50.
David Leeming was second Over-50, Mark May first Over-60 and Brenda May fifth Over-60.
Seven SAC members took part in Sewerby parkrun.
Lee Wiles was 41st overall of 212, and Helen Layton 26th Female overall of 86.
Others; L. Hinchliffe 6th Over-50, P. Elliott 5th Ovrer-45, P. Keenan 7th Over-70, J. Hudson 6th Over-60 with a PB. L. Bayes 8th 70.
All Other Parkruns
Oldham: Kevin Hutchings 6th Over-55
Merthyr Tydfil: Suzzane Villiers 2nd Over-60
South Norwood Croydon: David Field 2nd Over-60 Male and Shirley Field 2nd Over-60 Female
Leazes Newcastle: Harry Whitehouse 2nd Over-70
Ashington: Robert Preston 1st Overall of 41
Bedale: Hester Butterworth 1st Female Overall of 41. Mike Padgham 4th Over-65.