Scarborough Athletic Club's Daniel Bateson races to victory at North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun Photo by Richard Ponter

Daniel Bateson was the overall first placed of 123 with a second Personal Best (PB) at this Parkrun, writes Mick Thompson.

He was closely followed by Ben Guthrie in a remarkable second overall and in both a Parkrun PB and a new Junior 11-14 male course record.

Nikki Carr was the club’s first female finisher and first female overall of 63.

Scarborough Athletic Club's Ben Guthrie races to second spot at North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun Photo by Richard Ponter

She also added to the club’s ever longer list of Age Group Course Record Holders in the Senior Women 30-34 category.

Other results, Female: E. Foster 3rd Over 45, F. Carr 1st 11-14, H. Casey 2nd Over-60, A. Smith 17th Overall, G. Barnard 7th Over-55, S. Vaughan 7th Over-40, H. Griffiths 8th Over-45, H. Shackley 53rd Overall and PB, N. Edmond 12th Over 55 and PB

Male: M. Middleton 2nd Over-35, A, Carr 2nd 11-14, P. Barnard 13th Over-55, R. Gough 3rd Over-70.

Seven club members took part in the latest Sewerby Parkrun.

Scarborough Athletic Club's runners after the Manchester Marathon 2022

Elsa Lees was first overall for the club in a notable 13th female overall of 73 and 3rd 11-14.

Alan Keenan was the club’s sole male at this event and was once again the first Over-75

Other female results: Evie Lees 1st 15-17, P. Elliott 3rd Over-40, L. Hinchliffe 3rd Over-50, P. Keenan 2nd Over-70, M. Slater 3rd Over-70.

Just two club members took part in the latest Cinders Track Whitby Parkrun.

Both were first again in their age groups, with Harry Whitehouse heading the Over-70s and Club Press Officer Mick Thompson.

At Dalby Forest Parkrun, Mitchell England finished 33rd overall and second 11-14.

Twelve club members competed in the latest Manchester Marathon and two others competed in the Marathon Two-Person Relay.

The race lived up to it’s reputation of a fast course with many club members achieving Personal Best (PB) times.

The first finisher for the club in a PB time of 2 hours 49 minutes 5 seconds was Andy Messenger. He was followed by Glynn Hewitt in a PB of 2 hours 59 minutes.

Rhona Marshall also broke the three-hour mark, and her 2 hour 59 minutes and 50 seconds was the club’s female marathon record.

The trio also achieved a most notable mark in that for the first time in the club’s history, this was the first time three club members have broken the magic three-hour mark in the same marathon.

Other Marathon results: Male D. Hepples 3.13.07 PB, A. Gough 3.14.53, A. Atkinson 4.27.55, A. Doody 5.27.53.

Female: F. Hethershaw 3.33.57, C. Metcalf 4.23.49 PB, N. Doody 4.23.49 PB, R. Frank 4.27.35 PB, J. Fish 5.20.29 PB

Relay Pairs: M. D’Eath and Keith Pritchard 4.20.40.

Twelve club members competed in the Heartbeat Hobble Fell Race that was the eighth race in this year’s Esk Valley Fell Club Winter series,.

This consisted of a 11-kilometre course with 290 metres of climb over the North Yorkshire Moors from the village of Goathland, which remains famous after the ITV drama series ‘Heartbeat. It was also a ‘home’ fixture for the club that organised the race.

The first finisher overall for the club was Paul Lawton in fifth overall of 96 starters.

He was followed by; Paul Butler sixth male and first Over-55, Matt Machouki 13th male and first Over-50. Alan Whelan closed in for the team which was second in 20th male and third Over-55.

The first female finisher for the club was Nikki Carr Walls in fourth female overall of 29.

She was followed by Rebecca Dent in sixth and first Under-23.

Jane Graves closed in for the team which was third in 22nd and second Over-55.

Carol Sherwood backed up the team in 23rd.

The club’s men completed a scoring ‘B’ team that finished 8th. Pat Messruther was 25th and was followed by; Neil Scruton 43rd and 1st Over70, Chris Bourne 51st and Graeme Casey 56th.

The club’s second claim Bronwen Owen competed in her very first Half-Marathon race at Cardiff.

She finished second overall of 5,213 females in a excellent debut time of 74.03.

She is currently ranked number two for Wales in the latest UK Athletics List.

After competing for Great Britain at Triathlon, Bronwen has decided to do ‘just running’, which in the past has included representing Great Britain at the World Junior Cross Country Championships in China and also as an Under-20 at the European Track Championships in Sweden.

Two club members competed in the latest Hardmoors Series of Ultra Trail Races.

The route was, on this occasion, all of the 55 miles which started at Helmsley and included 200 metres of climb on the Cleveland Hills and North Yorkshire Moors.

Dave Leaming finished 54th overall of 216 in 11 hours 53 minutes. Phil Bowmaker followed in 135th and 13 hours 29 minutes.