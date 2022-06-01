Scarborough Athletic Club's Daniel Bateson wins at North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun

Scarborough Athletic Club's Daniel Bateson, lime vest, wins at North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun

Fourteen Scarborough Athletic Club members took part in the latest North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun event at Wykeham.

Daniel Bateson was first overall of 125 on his event debut, which included a total of 47 who were all ‘first timers’, at what was the 14th running of this Parkrun.

Nicola Doody led the club’s females after finishing fifth female overall of 48 and the first Over-45 with a PB.

Scarborough Athletic Club's Mick Thompson, maroon shirt, at North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun

Other male results:

E. Thompson 1st 15-17 PB

S. Forbes 19th overall PB

D.Tomlinson 6th Over-50

P. Barnard 5th Over-55

A. Doody 7th Over-50 PB

M. Thompson 1st Over-80

R. Gough 3rd Over-70

Other female results

M. Fletcher 3rd Over-40 PB

E. Thompson 1st 10 years

K. Wills 4th Over-35

L. Lester 6th Over-45

A. Metcalfe 2nd Over-60

An increased number of six club members took part in the latest Cinder Track Whitby Parkrun.

The first finisher for the club was Mark May who was 13th overall of 139 and first Over-45 with a PB.

Hester Butterworth was sixth female overall of 59 and first Over-50 with a PB.

She was followed by Brenda May who was third Over-55 with a PB.

Other male results

C. England 3rd 11-14

M.England 6th 11-14 PB

M. Padgham 4th Over-65 PB.

Six SAC members took part in the latest Dalby Forest Parkrun.

Neil Scruton was the first finisher for the club in 17th overall of 148 and the first Over-75 with a Parkrun PB.

Margaret Scruton was 57th female ahead of nine others and first Over-70.

Other male results

D. Fox 2nd Over-70

P. Northedge 2nd Over-75

S. Scruton 3rd 10 years

A. Scruton 4th 10 years.

Four club members took part in the latest Sewerby Parkrun.

Pauline Elliott was the first finisher for the club in 35th overall of 89 females and third Over-40.

She was followed by Linda Hinchliffe ninth Over-50 and Patricia Keenan second Over-70.

Alan Keenan acted as a Tail Runner and added fourth Over-75 to his Parkrun total.

Harry Whitehouse added the Severn Bridge to his long list of over 100 different Parkrun events.

The run over the famous bridge included breathtaking scenery of Wales and England and the three counties of either side of the Severn Estuary.

He finished ahead of 17 male runners and fourth Over-70.

Two Scarborough AC juniors competed in their first ever English Junior Fell Race Championship race, which was the latest round of this year’s overall counting races that was staged at Guisborough Woods.

Both the Under-13 and Under-15 Championship Races consisted of a 2.9-kilometre course with a tough climb of 140 metres and a technical descent on a hot weather day.

In the Girls Under-13 race, Florence Carr Walls was 13th in 20.20 and Alex Carr Walls was 26th in the Boys Under-15 race.

Both were notably the first North Yorkshire finishers.

Nine club members competed in the Edinburgh Festival of Running, which incorporated road races of 10-kilometres, half and full marathon, all of which attracted very large entries.

The club’s runners achieved some of the best times in their event for this year, and for some, Personal Best times.

On the first day of the Edinburgh Festival Shirley Field finished the 10-Kilometre race in 61.44.

Six club members competed in the Half-Marathon race and were led home by Andrew Hopper who finished in a PB time of 85.01.

He was followed by Dale Hepples who also achieved a PB of 88.47.

Faye Hethershaw led the club’s female runners with a PB of 99.06.

Other results

David Field 100.22

Jean Fish 138.10

Diane Hopper 152,31.

Two Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in their very first road marathon.

Georgia Tindale finished in 4 hours 22 minutes and Aaron Padgham clocked 4 hours 59 minutes.

The club’s Lancashire based second-claim member Kevin Hutchings completed in the Great Manchester Run Half-Marathon and finished in 1 hour 59 minutes.

He then ran in the 10-Kilometre race just an hour later and clocked 60 minutes 43 seconds.

Mark and Brenda May competed in the latest East Hull Harriers Summer League series of races, which was the Leven 10K Road Race, based in and around the East Yorkshire village near Hornsea.

Mark consolidated his overall position in the Men’s Over-55 group when finishing fourth in 42 minutes 39 seconds.

Brenda was seventh Over-55 this time in 63 minutes seconds.

Simon Burnley competed in the Cleveland Sprint Triathlon, which consisted of a course around the surrounding countryside of the North Yorkshire town of Stokesley.

Simon finished seventh overall and was first in the Over-50 Age Group.

Nick Coombes competed in a Wild Deer Duathlon event that was held in the grounds of Dalby Forest.

The event consisted of five and 2.5-kilometre runs plus a 20-kilometre cycle section.