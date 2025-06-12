Scarborough Athletic Club’s Darryl Koekemoer shines at Sledmere Sunset Trail 10K
Darryl Koekemoer was the first club finisher with ninth overall of 309, writes Mick Thompson.
The club’s females achieved a notable 1-2 finish result of all the 162 female finishers, with Rhona Marshall heading Anna Giddings.
Both also headed their age groups with Rhona the Over-40s and Anna the Seniors Women under 40 years.
Other Female Results; Sue Haslam eighth and first Over-70, Hester Butterworth 17th, Gail Barnard 88th, Beth Amos 90th, Michaela Hutchinson 133rd, Julie Wiles 134th.
Other Male Results; Ekaitz Unanue 24th, Matt Rutt 46th, Mark Bowes 53rd, David Lester 81st, Karl Cousins 133rd.
Two club juniors competed in what was described as a ‘taster’ 3.6km race for all ages.
10-year-old Xabier Unanue was 17th overall of 74 and 12th of 36 Boys. He was closely followed by nine-year-old Tayla Koekemoer 18th overall and sixth of 34 Girls.
Two Club members competed in the third race of the Esk Valley Fell Club Summer Series.
The race was held at and around the North Yorkshire National Park Village of Swainby and consisted of an 11km route with 330 metres of climb.
Rhona Marshall finished first overall and first Over-40 of 42.
Sue Haslam was ninth overall and first Over-70.
Five SAC runners joined around 3,000 runners at the Run for All Hull 10K Road Race.
The same organisation will stage the Yorkshire Coast 10K in Scarborough this October.
Due to roadwork on the usual route, the start and finish was at Craven Park Stadium, including a section through the city’s East Park and a flat course.
Anthony Gough took full advantage of favorable conditions when finishing seventh overall in a Personal Best (PB) time of 37.51.
He was followed by Dale Hepples in 40.10 and David Field 48.18, who both ran their fastest 10K times this year.
Claire O’Neil and Nicola Doody both ran fast times with Claire clocking 51.44 and Nicola 52.59.
Thirty-one SAC members tackled North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun at Wykeham.
The first finisher for the club was Jonathan Sharp with fifth overall of 222.
Fay Hethershaw led the SAC females with fifth Female overall of 93 and first Over-50.
Other Male Results; D. Hepples 2nd Over-45, R. Powell 2nd Over-55, N. Kilroe 1st Junior 10-Years with a PB, G. Elliott-Hobson 30th, M.Rutt 37th, C.Clayton 4th Over-60, C. Bourne 4th Over-55, M.Hyde 6th Over-45, R. Glover 7th Over-45, D. Lester 5th Over-50, T. Carrington 74th, D. Field 9th Over-60, P. Barnard 11th Over-55.
Other Female Results; N. Kidd 4th Over-40, J. Graves 1st Over-60, L. Bourne 2nd Over-50, G. Wilkins 3rd Over-45, J. Clayton 3rd Over-60, M. D’Eath 5th Over-50, M.Hutchinson 3rd Over-55, S. Kingscott 4th Over-55, S. Houghton 2nd Over-65, S. Shepherdson 7th Over-50, L. Tomlinson 9th Over-50, S. Villiers 6th Over-60, E. Fordyce 9th Over-55, T. Mace 12th Over-55, L. Bayes 3rd Over-75, H. Casey 11th Over-60.
Helpers; Clive Allen, Carey Bilton, Hilary Casey, Robert Glover, Sharon Houghton, Mik Lambert, Chris and Jacob Waite.
Dalby Forest: Robert Preston 8th overall of 201, David Fox 2nd Over-75, Peter Northedge 3rd Over-75, Mike Padgham 9th Over-65, Mary Slater 1st Over-75.
Whitby: Harry Whitehouse 1st Over-75.
Warwick: Jack Robertson 7th overall of 372.
