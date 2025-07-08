Scarborough Park Run on the Cinder track..Ready to race pic Richard Ponter

Forty Scarborough Athletic Club members took part in the second running of the Woodlands parkrun in Scarborough.

Of the 40, no less than 16 who ran in the inaugural edition improved their times on this new course and were therefore credited with a Personal Best (PB) time, writes Mick Thompson.

The first finisher for the club was Harry Butterworth who was second overall of 267, and behind Mark Hill of Rugby and Northampton Athletic Club, who set an outstanding course record of 16.03.

Anna Giddings led the club’s Females with second overall of 122 Females, and behind Sophie Mowatt who improved her time on the inaugural event to set a Female course record of 19.25.

Scarborough Park Run on the Cinder track. pic Richard Ponter

Other Male Results; M.Middleton 7th, D.Hepples 1st Over-50, A.Hopper 2nd Over-55, J. Sharp 19th. R.Powell 3rd Over-55. M.May 3rd Over-60, I. Fletcher 5th Over-40, X.Unanue 1st Junior 10-Yrears, E.Unanue 2nd Over-45, D.Leaming 6th Over-50, C.Bourne 6th Over-55, M.Pepworth 8th Over-55, T,Carrington 80th, A.Blackman 9th Over-40, M.Whiteley 3rd Over-65, P.Barnard 14th Over-55, M.Thompson 1st Over-85, H.Whitehouse 3rd Over-75, A.Doody 21st Over-55.

Other Female Results; N.Carr Walls 3rd, F.Hethershaw 1st Over-50, H.Butterworth 2nd Over-50, L, Bourne 3rd Over-50, R.Frank 5th Over-50, N. Doody 6th Over-50, J.Trown 2nd Over-45, K.Rawlinson 4th Over-55, B. May 5th Over-60, L.Tomlinson 9th Over-50, J.Fish 8th Over-60, K.Settle 9th Over-60, S. Vaughan 8th Over-45, T.Mace 14th Over-55, F.Carr 1st Junior 11-14 Years, M.Pepworth 18th Over-55, S.Carr 18th Over-60, H.Casey 19th Over-60, J.Hudson 5th Over-65.

Volunteers: Gail Barnard, Hilary Casey, David Field, Hikari Ford, Julie Hudson, Claire O’Neil, Mike Padgham, Mandy and David Pepworth, Brian Rutt, Ellie Waite, Harry and Maureen Whitehouse.

Nineteen SAC members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun at Wykeham.

Scarborough's Woodland parkrun volunteers Photo by Richard Ponter

The first finisher for the club was Daniel Bateson who was third overall of 176 and first Over-40.

Nicola Kidd led the Club’s Females with seventh Female overall of 65 and first Over-40.

Other Male Results; P. Bowmaker 20th, M.Bowes 2nd Over-55, C.Brown 3rd Over-50, C.Clayton 1st Over-60, C.Allen 2nd Over-65, P.Northedge 1st Over-75, D.Tomlinson 4th Over-55, D.Fox 2nd Over-75, A.Gough 9th Over-40, S.Deacon 11th Over-40, P.Shepherdson 7th Over-50, S. Valente 4th Over-65 with a PB, K.Cousins 11th Over-50.

Other Female Results; J. Graves 1st Over-60, H.Shepherdson 7th Over-50, S. Houghton 1st Over-65, K. Wilkinson 7th Over-45.

Runners of all ages tackle to the Woodlands Parkrun on the cinder track. Photo by Richard Ponter

Volunteers; David and Susan Bond, Mik Lambert, Helen Layton, Victoria O’Neil. Chloe, Chris and Jacob Waite.

Sewerby: Sam Forbes 54th overall of 285, Stephen Hutchinson 9th Over-55, Christine Robertson 37th Famale Overall of 132 and 3rd Over-65, Linda Hinchliffe 9th Over-55, Patricia Keenan 3rd Over-70

Kayleigh Hall made a Club Debut and was 72nd Female overall.

Dalby Forest: Bridget Macedonski 5th Female overall of 89 and 1st Over-60.