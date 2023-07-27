Scarborough Athletic Club’s Hester Butterworth on sparkling form at Castle Howard Triathlon

In the Super Sprint race which consisted of a 400m swim, 23km swim and 4km run, Hester finished eighth female overall and second Over-50, writes Mick Thompson.

Five SAC members competed in the eighth round of the Esk Valley Fell Club Summer Series of races which was the Viking Chase 4 Peaks race, that consisted of a 12km course with 572m of climb around the Carlton Bank area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Jones led the club’s men’s team when finishing 11th male overall and 3rd Over-50.

He was followed by Matt Machouki 16th, Neil Scruton 45th and 1st Over-75. Andrew Robertson completed the team that finished 5th in 6th Over-60. Rhona Marshall finished 2nd female overall and 1st Over-40.

After cold and wet weather greeted the 28 SAC members who arrived at the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun, the incessant rain ceased at least for the duration of the event and the runners were rewarded with much brighter weather.

The first finisher for the club was Megan Lewis who was the 1st Female overall of 70 and also 8th overall of 168 finishers.

The first male club member was Matthew Rutt who was 21st.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other Female Results; S. Noble 4th with a PB, B. Macedonski 1st Over-55, J. Graves 2nd Over-55, M. D’Eath 2nd Over-50, N. Doody 2nd Over-45, M. Padgham 1st Over-60, G. Glegg 2nd Over-60, C.Bilton 5th Over-45 with a PB, L.Lester 6th Over-45, A. Metcalfe 3rd Over-60, S.Villiers 4th Over-60, M.Papwoth 9th Over-50, N. Edmond 9th Over-55 with a PB.

Other Male Results; J.Hopper 22nd, T.Carrington 27th, M.Pepworth 4th Over-55, D.Lester 5th Over-50, R.Broadley 1st Over-70 with a PB, A. Padgham 52nd, P. Shepherdson 10th Over-50, M. Bates 2nd Over-70, RT. Hyde 14th Over-50, H. Forkin 1st Over-75, D. Field 13th Over-55, A.Blackman 6th Over-40, M. Thompson 2nd Over-80.

Helpers; C.Bilton, R.Glover, H.Grainger, M. Pepworth, C.Waite, J.Webb.

Seven SAC members took part in the Dalby Forrest parkrun.

Glyn Hewitt was 4th overall of 134 and 1st Over-50.

Lorraine Hewitt led the club’s females after finishing 20th overall of 59 females and 5th Over-50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other Male Results; Christopher Wright 2nd Over-65, James Walker 52nd, Ron Grainger 6th Over-50.

Other Female Results; E. Walker 2nd Over-60 with a PB, Rebecca Dent 32nd.

Five SAC members took part in the Whitby Cinder Track parkrun.

Chris Waite was 16th overall of 117 and 1st Over-40.

Ellie Waite was 7th Over-40 female with a PB, Neil Scruton was 1st Over-75, Jacob Waite was 3rd 11-14 Boy with a PB, and Pete Barnard was 3rd Over-55.

Helpers: Chloe and Ellie Waite.

Five SAC members took part in the latest Sewerby parkrun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pauline Elliott was first for the club and 9th Over-45, she was followed by; Linda Hinchliffe 19th Over-50, Wendy Pattison 26th Over-50, Mary Slater 1st Over-70 and Pat Keenan 2nd Over-70.