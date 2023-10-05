Scarborough Athletic Club’s Hester Butterworth races to age-group win at NYSD League opener

The Scarborough AC runners line up at Acklam.

In the Senior Female Race with an above average 126 runners, Hester Butterworth finished 17th and first Over-50, followed by Brenda May in 113rd and 12th O55.

Mark May who is now a O60 counted as an O55 at cross-country for a final year, finished 106th overall of a big field of 161 and was 10th O55.

Mike Padgham was 13th of the O65s who compete alongside the Senior Women.

Scarborough AC press officer Mick Thompson in action.

Press Officer Mick Thompson commenced his fourth season in the O80 group, and finished second.

Martin Aston competed in the second 13.5-mile Bridlington Multi-Terrain Race, and finished this tough event in 62nd overall of 231 and 9th O55 in 1 hour 56 minutes.

Twenty-eight SAC members took part in the latest North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

They achieved a most notable total of 11th Personal Best (PB) times and five Age Group first places

Jamie Ward was first to finish for the club in fourth overall of 170 and second O45 with a PB, Fay Hethershaw led the club’s females in second of 78 and first O50 with a PB.

Eight SAC members took part in the latest Dalby Forest Parkrun.

David Field was first to finish for the club in 18th overall of 149 and second Over-45.

Nicola Doody led the club’s females in eighth overall of 72 and was first O45 with a PB.

Other male results; A. Atkinson 4th O45. A. Doody 7th O50 with a PB.

Other female results; D.Trown 2nd O50, G.Glegg 3rd O60, M.Death 3rd O60.

Six club members took part in the latest Sewerby parkrun.

Linda Hinchliffe was first to finish for the club in 49th female overall of 107 and 4th O50.

She was followed by a trio of O70 females namely Lesley Bayes 3rd, Mary Slater 4th and Pat Keenan 5th. Wendy Pattison was 13th O50. Alan Keenan was 2nd Over-75.

Seven club members took part in the latest Whitby Parkrun.

Anna Giddings and Sarah Noble finished first and second overall of 49 females and both achieved PBs.