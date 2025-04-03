Scarborough Athletic Club’s Jackson Smith earns second place at Rufforth road race

Young Scarborough Athletic Club star Jackson Smith secured second place at Rufforth road race

​Four Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the latest Vale of York Road Races that were based at Rufforth Airfield.

In the 5-Mile race, Jackson Smith finished second overall in a Personal Best time of 27.30. Callum Andrews was 12th overall in a PB of 31.03

In the 10-mile race, Martin Pepworth came within 3 seconds of a PB when clocking 84.14. Lisa Bourne finished 3rd Over-50 in 84.32.

Two club members competed in the Humber Bridge Half-Marathon which is over an undulating course with two sections up and onto the bridge.

Will Anderson earned first place at North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

Andrew Gough finished 12th overall of 717 and third Over-40 in a PB time of 83.58.

Martin Pepworth came close to a PB when clocking 116.57.

SAC’s ​Julie Wiles competed in the Athens Half-Marathon and her finishing time of 2.30.48 was close to her PB achieved last year at the Great North Run.

Will Anderson, of Scarborough AC, the overall winner, and 33 clubmates took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun at Wykeham on Saturday morning.

Anderson was first for the club and overall of 226, he recorded a PB and his 12th overall first-place finish result.

Sarah Noble led the club’s females and was third overall of 97.

Other Male Results; C.Brown 1st Over-50, R.Powell 1st Over-55, D. Leaming 3rd Over-50, M. Bowes 3rd Over-55 with a PB, D. Hepples 3rd Over-45, N. Kilroe 1st Junior 10-Years, M.Hyde 4th Over-45, C. Bourne 5th Over-55, C.Clayton 7th Over-55, D. Lester 9th Over-50, R. Grainger 10th Over-50, M. Burke 85th, M. Padgham 5th Over-65, M.Thompson 2nd Over-85.

Other Female Results; H. Butterworth 1st Over-50, J. Graves 1st Over-60, F. Hethershaw 2nd Over-50, L. Bourne 3rd Over-50, K. Rawlinson 3rd Over-55 with a PB, J. Clayton 6th Over-60, V. O’Neil 4th Over-45, S. Kingscott 6th Over-55, G. Metcalfe 43rd, E. Fordyce 7th Over-55, S.Villiers 8th Over-60, S.Vaughan 6th Over 45, T. Mace 9th Over-45 with a PB, N. Edmond 10th Over-55 with a PB, H. Casey 13th Over-60, H. Layton 4th Over-40, J. Macey-Hewitt 5th Over-40.

Helpers; Robert Glover, Helen Layton, Julie Macey-Hewitt, Chris and David Waite.

At Sewerby parkrun, SAC runners earned some great results.

Female Results; G.Wilkins 4th Over-45, S.Field 1st Over-60, L. Hinchliffe 4th Over-50, M. Padgham 2nd Over-60, E. Fletcher 8th Over-45, S. Parsons 6th Over-60, M. Slater 1st Over-75, M. Pepworth 13th Over 55, P. Keenan 6th Over-70.

Male Results; M. Pepworth 4th Over-55, D. Field 12th Over-60.

Dalby Forest: Robert Preston 5th Overall of 192, Katy Danerolle 1st Over-50, Olive Bannister 1st Over-70.

Whitby: David Fox 2nd Over-70.

All other SAC Parkrun results

Hull East Park: Harry Whitehouse 3rd Over-75.

Hull Peter Pan: Lee Wiles 3rd Overall of 294.

York: Melanie D’Eath 187th of 319 Females and 18th Over-50.

Penrith: Carey Bilton 63rd Female Overall of 132 and 9th Over-45.

Colne: Nicola Kidd 20th Female Overall of 41 and 4th Over-40.

Easingwold: Matthew Rutt 22nd Overall of 252.

Morpeth: Roy Taylor 9th Over-60.

Withernsea: Michael Webster 2nd Over-60, Angela Jordan 3rd Over-55.