News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip

Scarborough Athletic Club’s Jackson Smith homes in on second place at McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K

​Scarborough Athletic Club’s rising star Jackson Smith earned second place at the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K Road Race on Sunday morning.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 19th Oct 2023, 09:30 BST- 2 min read
Scarborough AC's Jackson Smith battles on to take second place in the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K.. PHOTO BY RICHARD PONTERScarborough AC's Jackson Smith battles on to take second place in the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K.. PHOTO BY RICHARD PONTER
Scarborough AC's Jackson Smith battles on to take second place in the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K.. PHOTO BY RICHARD PONTER

Smith clocked a time of 33 minutes 49 seconds as he finished runner-up behind Loftus & Whitby Athletic Club’s Adam Theaker, who crossed the finish line 15 seconds before the Scarborough runner.

Smith’s Scarborough teammate Rhona Marshall finished second female in a time of 38:27, with the first female, Claire Cooney (Lincoln Wellington Athletic Club) finishing 18 seconds clear of Marshall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Race Directors Danny Walls and Alan Whelan said: “As Race Directors, appointed by Scarborough Athletic running Club, we thought the 14th running of the race was a great success, with everyone seeming to have had a fantastic day out.

Scarborough 10K winner Adam Theaker, of Loftus & Whitby AC, races the the finish line pic Richard PonterScarborough 10K winner Adam Theaker, of Loftus & Whitby AC, races the the finish line pic Richard Ponter
Scarborough 10K winner Adam Theaker, of Loftus & Whitby AC, races the the finish line pic Richard Ponter
Most Popular

"Scarborough really shone at its best in the glorious sunny weather.

"The 10K sold out quickly again this year, and we had close to 1700 runners complete the iconic course.

"This year we introduced a 5K race to further encourage junior participation with over 100 finishers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was busy, it was fun, and we’ll do it again next year on October 20th.”

Scarborough 10k pic Richard PonterScarborough 10k pic Richard Ponter
Scarborough 10k pic Richard Ponter

It was an emotional day for Bridlington Road Runners as Stuart Bowes was nominated by BRR members to start the event in memory of his wife Sharon Bowes.

The Race Directors added: “This year, we were delighted that Stuart Bowes, supporting St. Catherine’s in memory of his wife Sharon, was able to start the 10K.

"We were happy to see Liam Critchett return this year to start the 5K race.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"And Carl Martin, supporting Andy’s Man Club, was our starter for the Fun Runs.

"We were delighted to have Andy Hoff, from McCain Foods our primary sponsor, present prizes to the various winners.

“We like to promote worthy causes through the race and wish our guests all the best in their fundraising.”

Related topics:Scarborough