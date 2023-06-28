Scarborough Athletic Club’s Jackson Smith sets 1500m PB at North of England Track and Field Championships

Scarborough AC runners at the Kettlewell event

After his bronze medal performance at the Yorkshire Championships earlier in the year, he qualified for the final of the Men’s Under-20 Championships at 1500 metres, writes Mick Thompson.

He finished seventh overall of 15, with a Personal Best 4.02.12 and was the second-placed North Yorkshire athlete.

Twenty-two SAC members took part in the Wharfedale Challenge events based at Kettlewell, and over challenging Wharfedale and surrounding Yorkshire Dales routes.

In the Three Peaks event, a tough 18-mile route, Nikki Carr Walls and James Robertson both competed, and Carr Walls was second female overall.

Thirteen club members opted for the Two Peaks event of 13.5 miles. Paul Butler was second overall and Neil Scruton finished up in ninth overall.

Other Two Peaks finishers: C. Clayton, J. Hamp, C. Robertson, A. Robertson, R. Lillie, S. Kingscott, G. Wilkins, D. Field, M. Padgham, D Trown, J. Trown, C. Wade

Seven of the following club members took part in a 13.5 miles event as walkers; L. Butler, S. Carr, N. Edmond, S. Field, M. Scruton, Chloe and Catherine Moran.

Twenty-nine club members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

The first home for the club was Glyn Hewitt who finished seventh overall of 236 and was the first Over-50.

The club’s first female finisher was Claire O’Neil who was fifth female overall of 87 and the first Over-45.

Other Male Results; J. Ward 4th Over-40, D. Hepples 1st Over-45 with a PB, D. Smart 4th Over-50, D. Lester 9th Over-50, J. Hopper 51st, J. Waite 3rd 11-14, A. Padgham 73rd, P. Shepherdson 16th Over-50, D. Fox 1st Over-70, P. Barnard 14th Over-55, A. Doody 20th Over 50, R. Hyde 21st Over-50, A. Blackman 19th Over-40, M. Thompson 1st Over-80

Other Female Results; N. Doody 2nd Over-45, V. O’Neil 3rd Over-45, M. D’Eath 7th Over-50, L. Lester 7th Over-45, A. Metcalfe 6th Over-60, C. Bilton 8th Over-45, S. Parsons 7th Over-60, S. Houghton 2nd Over 65, S. Wilkie 8th Over-55, E. Waite 6th Over-40, M. Pepworth 13th Over-50, H. Casey 8th Over-60

Helpers; C. Bilton, H. Casey, R. Glover, H. Grainger, S. Villiers, C. Waite, E. Waite

Four club members took part in the Sewerby Park parkrun.

Lesley Bayes was first Over-70 and was followed by; Pat Keenan third Over-70 and Mary Slater fourth Over-70. Alan Keenan was first Over-75.

At Whitby Cinder Track parkrun, Olive Bannister was 25th female overall of 56 and second Over-65.

At the Dalby Forest parkrun, Robbie Preston was fifth overall of 181.

SAC’s Bridget Macedonski was the seventh-placed female overall of 77 and first Over-55 at Dalby.