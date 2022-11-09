North Yorkshire Water Park run , pic Richard Ponter

Jean battled the very warm weather to head 16,662 of the 47,743 total finishers

This was 61-year-old Jean’s third marathon this year after Manchester and Inverness races, and other than the overall downhill Inverness marathon, her finish time of 5 hours 8 minutes was her best time for over three years.

Jean warmed up for the race on the day before, when running in the Abbotts 5-kilometre race, which is over the last 5 Kilometres of the marathon race course, through the streets of Manhattan.

She finished in a Personal Best time of 32.12

Jennie Kettlewell competed in the Chalkland 40-mile trail race.

The event, her longest ever trail race, started and finished in Pocklington and included the Chalkland Way inside the scenic and testing Yorkshire Wolds course.