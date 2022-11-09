Scarborough Athletic Club's Jean Fish sparkles at New York Marathon
Scarborough Athletic Club’s Jean Fish joined 50,000 runners at the New York Marathon.
Jean battled the very warm weather to head 16,662 of the 47,743 total finishers
This was 61-year-old Jean’s third marathon this year after Manchester and Inverness races, and other than the overall downhill Inverness marathon, her finish time of 5 hours 8 minutes was her best time for over three years.
Jean warmed up for the race on the day before, when running in the Abbotts 5-kilometre race, which is over the last 5 Kilometres of the marathon race course, through the streets of Manhattan.
Most Popular
She finished in a Personal Best time of 32.12
Jennie Kettlewell competed in the Chalkland 40-mile trail race.
The event, her longest ever trail race, started and finished in Pocklington and included the Chalkland Way inside the scenic and testing Yorkshire Wolds course.
She completed her debut 40-miler in 29th female overall of 40 in 10 hours 56 minutes.