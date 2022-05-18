Scarborough Athletic Club's Jenna Wheatman earns silver medal in Yorkshire Track and Field Championships

Jenna Wheatman, right, was a silver medalist at the Yorkshire Track and Field Championship

Jenna Wheatman was the silver medalist in the Senior Women’s Hammer throw for the second consecutive year, with a best throw of 48.05 metres bettering her 2021 result.

Victoria Lockey also improved her 2021 Hammer throw result with fifth place and 23.89 metres throw in the final.

Thirteen-year-old Ben Guthrie won his first ever race over 10-kilometres at the Ravenscar Trail Race.

Guthrie was first overall of 76 runners in 44.59 minutes.

At the tape he finished well clear of Under-17 athlete George Burnett of East Hull Harriers who clocked 47.48.

Five club members competed in the Half-Marathon event.

Jamie Ward was first for the club after finishing fourth overall of 155 in an impressive 1 hour 46 minutes for a hilly trail race.

He was followed by Dale Hepples in 11th overall and third Over-45 and Simon Neal who was 43rd overall and third Over-55.

Sarah Noble finished up in 17th female overall and Jennie Kettlewell followed in 41st.

Harry Butterworth competed in the British Triathlon Super Series event at Llanelli.

After his usual strong final run leg when clocking 16.16, he finished fifth overall in his category, which meant that he narrowly missed qualifying for the European Junior Championships, but he earned an entry in a World Championship qualification in June at Leeds.

Two weeks earlier, he had represented Cardiff University at the University Triathlon Championships and finished sixth overall.

Seventeen-year-old Ozzy Stringer competed in the latest National Super Series event at Llanelli and finished second of the Yorkshire team.

Four club members competed in the Fairfield Horseshoe Fell Race which was held on an extremely tough course at Ambleside in the Lake District.

The competitors are required to have previous fell racing experience plus compass/map reading ability, to cope with the 12.3 miles, 3,300ft, clockwise horseshoe route of the Kentmere Valley.

Daniel Bateson was first for the club after finishing up in 8th overall of 275 and first Over-40 in 1 hour 31 minutes.

Daniel was followed by Mat Machouki in 70th and Alan Whelan 98th.

Rob Bailey hung on well and finished ahead of 17 others who all beat the strict race stage time limits.

Four female club members competed in the latest of the latest Esk Valley Fell Club Summer Series faces, which was the Fox and Hounds Fell Race.

Nikki Carr Walls led the quartet after finishing fourth female overall. She was followed by Rebecca Dent who was first Under-23.

Julie Clayton completed the winning team after finishing third Over-55.

Sally Kingcott provided back up for the team

Mark and Brenda May competed in the third race of the East Hull Harriers Summer League Series, which was a four-mile road race at East Park Hull.

Mark clocked 26.55 and was fourth Over-55. Brenda was also fourth Over-55 in 38.35.

Lynn Watson achieved her best time for a 10-kilometre road race at Tatton Park, Knutsford, Cheshire, after finishing in sixth F60 and 65.16 and sixth Over-60.

The club’s most prolific race traveller Harry Whitehouse competed for a third time in the Pontefract 10-Kilometre Road Race.

The results are minus age groups, but the 72-year-old’s time of 63.22 was faster than a total of 410 finishers!

A total of 17 club members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

Nikki Carr Walls was the first for the club after finishing third female overall of 77.

Chris Allen followed in 13th overall of 150 and second Over-50 with a PB.

Other Female results

S. Noble 6th female

K. Wills 3rd Over-35

G. Barnard 3rd Over-55 with a PB

A. Metcalfe 6th Over-60 with a PB

M. Slater 1st Over-70 with a PB

F. Carr 2nd 11-14

N. Edmond 10th Over-55

F. Carrls 9th Over-60

W. Pattison 14th Over-50

Other Male results

D. Smart 3rd Over-50

P. Griffiths 5th Over-45

P. Barnard 10th Over-55

M. Thompson 1st Over-80

R. Gough 5th Over-70.

Harry Whitehouse took part in the Graves Park Parkrun at Sheffield.

He was 90th of 126 males and third Over-70.

Three club members took part in the Telford Parkrun.

Graeme Casey led the trio when finishing 44th overall of 339. Hilary Casey followed in 26th female overall of 134 and first Over-60. April Smith finished 36th female.

Two of the club’s top veterans took part in the Cinder Track Whitby Parkrun.

Dave Fox finished first Over-70 and Pete Northedge was first Over-75.

Two club members took part in Dalby Forest Parkrun, Robert Preston was third overall of 107 and Mitchell England first 11-14.

Five female SAC members took part in the Sewerby Parkrun, Pauline Elliott led the quintet after finishing 34th female overall and sixth Over-40.