Scarborough Athletic Club’s Jennie Trown earns Personal Best time at Manchester Marathon

SAC's Jennie Trown shine at Manchester.

Her finish time of 4 hours 6 minutes, which was a Personal Best by 19 minutes, was achieved after she finished in the top half overall of over 22,000 finishers.

At Middleton Leeds parkrun, Scarborough Athletic Club’s Robert Preston was third overall of 75 runners.

At Endclffe Sheffield parkrun, David Field was fifth Over-60. Guilia Wilkins was second Over-45 and Shirley Field fourth Over-60.