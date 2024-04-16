Scarborough Athletic Club’s Jennie Trown earns Personal Best time at Manchester Marathon
Scarborough Athletic Club’s Jennie Trown competed in the latest Manchester Marathon, which is now the second biggest in the UK after the London Marathon.
Her finish time of 4 hours 6 minutes, which was a Personal Best by 19 minutes, was achieved after she finished in the top half overall of over 22,000 finishers.
At Middleton Leeds parkrun, Scarborough Athletic Club’s Robert Preston was third overall of 75 runners.
At Endclffe Sheffield parkrun, David Field was fifth Over-60. Guilia Wilkins was second Over-45 and Shirley Field fourth Over-60.
Julia Webb was 78th Female overall of 222 and eighth Over-60 at the Fountains Abbey Ripon parkrun.