Scarborough Athletic Club's Kevin Hutchings tackles Manchester Trail Escape Marathon

Scarborough AC's Dale Hepples said goodbye to the M45 section at the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun.

Scarborough Athletic Club’s Kevin Hutchings competed in the Manchester Trail Escape Marathon.

The race started in Manchester’s City Centre Phillips Park, then headed out to the Peak District National Park.

After breathtaking views back towards the city, the route then crossed moorland and rolling hills with an overall climb of 3727 feet and passing through picturesque villages before return back into the city.

Kevin, 59, completed the race in 147th overall of 183 in 7 hours 32 minutes.

Lynn Watson competed in the fourth race of the Tour of Tameside series, which was instigated by the late international legend Dr Ron Hill.

This was a seven-mile road race taking place in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

This final event of the four-day running festival started and finished outside the Town Hall, with a single loop course that included a 2-mile climb followed by undulating terrain.

Lynn, 65, was 211st Female overall of 389 and fourth Over-65 in 1.14.21.

Fifteen SAC members took part in the latest North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun at Wykeham.

Jonathan Sharp was the first finisher for the club with 16th overall of 206.

Bridget Macedonski led the club’s Females and was third Female overall of 71 and first Over-65.

Dale Hepples was pleased to finish as the first Over-45 overall for the last time before he will join the Over-50 age group on his upcoming birthday on June 27.

Other Male Results; R.Powell 5th Over-55, M. Rutt 30th, C.Brown 3rd Over-50, T. Carrington 64th, C.Allen 6th Over-65, A. Gough 9th Over-40, P.Barnard 9th Over-55, S. Valente 11th Over-65.

Other Female Results; F. Hethershaw 1st Over-50, N.Kidd 3rd Over-40, J.Graves 2nd Over-60, C. Bilton 8th Over-45.

Helpers; David and Susan Bond, Chris and Jacob Waite

At Sewerby parkrun, Linda Hinchliffe was 62nd Female overall of 132 and ninth Over-55 and Patricia Keenan sixth Over-70.

At Dalby Forest parkrun Mark Bowes was 38th overall of 211 and third Over-55 and Robert Preston 40th, while at Cinder Track parkrun (Whitby) David Fox was first Over-75.