Scarborough Athletic Club’s Matthew Jones secures fifth at Wild Deer half marathon in Dalby Forest

Sean Kelly in action at Wykeham.

Eight Scarborough Athletic Club Members competed in the Wild Deer Multi-Terrain Races at Dalby Forest.

In the Half-Marathon, Matthew Jones was fifth overall of 232, fourth male of 127 and third Over-40, and Marianne Boresheim was 27th female of 105 and fourth Over-50, writes Mick Thompson.

10K Female Results: Laura Garforth 2nd Female Overall and 1st Over-40, Victoria Lockey 22nd and 4th Over-40, Rachel Gilbank 33rd, Allison Morgan Harrison-Lee 52nd. Mandy Pepworth 59th.

Male Result; Martin Pepworth 15th Male and 4th Over-50.

Bridget Macedonski at North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

Martin and Mandy Pepworth competed in the annual Blackburn 10K Road Race.

They both achieved their best time for the distance this year, Martin clocking 52.49 and Mandy 87.51.

After an adverse weather forecast, the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun had a much reduced turnout, but remained calm and dry until much later in the day, but with a much reduced total of 98.

Sean Kelly led the club members in fourth overall and first Over-55.

Bridget Macedonski was the first of the club’s females after finishing second female overall of 41 and first Over-60.

Other Male Results; M. Rutt 26th, C. Brown 4th Over-50, C. Bourne 2nd O55, D.Lester 6th O50. K. Cousins 9th O50, M. Padgham 4th O65, M. Thompson 1st O85.

Other Female Results; S. Noble 3rd, H.Layton 1st O40, J.Wiles 1st Over-50, S. Shepherdson 2nd O60, S. Vaughan 3rd O45, N. Edmond 7th O55, S.Carr 6th O60, H.Casey 7th O60, S.Villiers 8th O60.

Helpers; Hilary Casey, Sharon Houghton, Mik Lambert, Suzanne Villiers, Chris and Jacob Waite.

Sewerby: Pauline Elliott 27th Overall of 41 Females and 4th Over-45.

Dalby Forest: Robert Grainger 43rd Overall of 129 and 8th Over-50.

Other Parkruns

Hemel Hempstead: Lee Wiles 6th Overall of 134

Temple Newsam Leeds: Robert Preston 90th Overall of 148

Sheringham Norfolk: Harry Whitehouse 1st Over-75

Beverley: Michael Webster 6th Over-60, Angela Jordan 4th Over-45

Skipton: Martin Pepworth 6th Over-55, Mandy Pepworth 4th Over-55, Mary Slater 1st Over-75