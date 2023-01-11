Scarborough Athletic Club’s Men earn team victory at Captain Cook’s Fell Race

The Scarborough Athletic Club team line up at Sledmere

The first finisher for the club was Daniel Bateson who was second overall of 310 senior runners and 1st Over-40 male. He was followed by club newcomer Matt Jones who was 22nd male, Ian Spence 28th, and Paul Lawton, 29th to seal the team win ahead of 22 teams.

Rhona Marshall led the SAC women’s runners in 4th overall and 1st Over-40. Rebecca Dent followed in 14th and Lisa Baker in 75th closed in for the team that finished 7th of 20.

Other overall results male; A. Robertson 150, N. Scruton 181st and 1st Over-75. Other overall results female; G. Barnard 288, S. Kingscott 295.

Dan Bateson of Scarborough AC

Nineteen SAC members headed to the fourth East Yorkshire Cross Country League race at Sledmere.

This included several competing for their first season in this league in a race that was over a two-lap course and the longest at over seven miles.

The Men’s team was led by the experienced Glyn Hewitt who finished 26th male overall and 1st Over-50. He was followed by Jamie Ward 33rd, Simon Burnley 41st, Dale Hepples 70th, Duncan Smart 72nd and Laurence Wood closed in for the team with a hard-fought 78th to retain the overall team score of 8th.

The women’s team was led by Fay Hethershaw who was 23rd female overall and 3rd Over-50, Sarah Noble, who ran a 15-mile Trail Race the day before was 42nd Gail Barnard 75th and Sally Kingscott closed in for the team that was able to retain the overall team score of 9 on a day when the 1st 5 finishers were all Under 40.

Glyn Hewitt

Other men’s results; S. Garlick 97th, M.May 118th, M. Rutt 127, Neil Scruton 167th and 1st Over-75, D. Shipley 167th, M. Whitely 220, D.Fox 229, M.Sweetlove 261, H. Forkin 271st and 2nd Over-75

Three club members competed in a Hardmoors series of races that consisted of a 15-mile circular route starting at Robin Hood’s Bay and passing Whitby.

Paul Thompson led the trio after finishing 24th Overall and 1st Over-60 on his first Hardmoors Race.

