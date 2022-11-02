Steve G at Marine Corp Marathon

The event is the fourth biggest in the USA and attracts a 40,000 entry, writes Mick Thompson.

In addition to the main marathon event, 1,000 runners competed in a 50-kilometre marathon at which Steve finished 95th of 982 in 4 hours 25 minutes.

He also recorded a split time for the main marathon of 3 hours 39.

In the 50-59 years Age Group, 59-year-old Steve was fifth overall of 132.

Paul Thompson competed in the annual Brigg 10-kilometre Road Race.

Sixty-two-year-old Paul finished 57th overall of 631 and second Over-60 in 43 minutes 57.

Two club members competed in the annual Haltemprice 10-Kilometre Road Race.

Glyn Hewitt finished in 26th overall of 386 and second Over-50 in 39.20. Harry Whitehouse was fifth Over-70 in 60.32.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seventeen club members took part in the latest North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun at Wykeham.

There was a remarkable result for the club’s female runners, who finished the first three females overall of the 65 total.

Katy Rawnsley was followed by Sue Haslam and Rebecca Dent and all three ran a Personal Best time and were also the first in their Age Groups.

They were followed by Nikki Carr Walls and Alison Fewster who finished 5th and 6th female overall and Alison was second Over-50 overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Separating the two groups of the club’s females was Alfie Carr Walls who was the club’s first male and 1st11-14.

In addition to the first 3 females and Alfie Carr Walls, the following club members also finished 1st in their Age Groups; Mike Padgham Over-65, Press Officer Mick Thompson Over-80 and Melanie D’Eath 1st Over-50

Other Female Results; S. Houghton 2nd Over-65, L. Tomlinson 4th Over-45, F. Carr 2nd 11-14, S.Carr 3rd Over-60, C. Bilton 8th Over-45

Other Male Results; P. Dannerolle 5th Over-45 with a PB, D. Lester 7th Over-45 with a PB, G. Casey 40th overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to some excellent results the following helped with event organisation; Carey Bilton, Melanie D’Eath, Dale Hepples, Mik Lambert, Melanie Padgham.

Seven Scarborough Athletic Club members took part in the latest Sewerby Parkrun.

Duncan Smart led all the club’s runners when finishing 11th overall of 201 and the1st Over-50.

He was followed by Alan Keenan the only other club male who was 3rd Over-75.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Noble was the first female for the club and 5th female overall of 89 with a PB.

She was followed by Pauline Elliott 6th Over-40 and a trio of Over-70s namely; Lesley Bayes 2nd, Mary Slater 3rd and Pat Keenan 5th.

Steve Garlick warmed up for the Marine Corps 50-kilometre Road Race when he competed in the Roosevelt Island Parkrun in Washington U.S.A. He finished 61st overall of 106 and 10th Over 55.

Anthony Gough took part in the Crathes Castle Parkrun at Banchority Scotland and finished 2nd Overall of 86 and 2nd Over-40 with a PB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two club members took part in the latest Dalby Forest Parkrun.

Robert Preston was first Overall of 109 with a PB. He was followed by Paul Lawton who sealed a 1-2 result for the club.

Pete Barnard took part in the latest Cheltenham Parkrun. He ran well to finish 235th of 394 and was 19th Over-55.

Harry Whitehouse took part in the latest Belton House Parkrun in Grantham. He finished 105th overall of 194 and 2nd Over-70.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two club members competed in the latest Cinder Track Parkrun in Whitby. Jaynes Graves was 17th of 59th and 3rd Over-55.

Avril Metcalf followed in 32nd and 2nd Over-60

Olive Bannister competed in the latest East Hull Parkrun.

She finished 49th of 140 and 2nd Over-65.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Griffiths took part in the Monsal Parkrun at Bakewell.