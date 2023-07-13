Scarborough Athletic Club’s Nikki Carr Walls races to Lyke Wake Walk victory

The Park run at North Yorkshire Water Park . pic Richard Ponter

After starting out second last, based on a handicap basis, she achieved the fastest female finish time of 6 hours 49 minutes, writes Mick Thompson.

This was Nikki’s 100th Ultra event - distances longer than the standard 26.2 miles distance, since the very first in 2013

Rebecca Dent and Sally Kingscott were timed out at an early stage, but continued to support each other to complete the entire course.

Nikki Carr Walls and son Alfie Carr at Hanging Stone.

Nikki Carr Walls warmed up for her Lyke Wake Walk event along with her 14-year old son Alfie at the latest Hanging Stone Leap Trail Races, which involve circular routes over the North Yorkshire Moors starting and finishing at Guisborough Rugby Club, and including some tough climbs such as Highcliffe Nab and Hanging Stone.

They both completed the 12.5 course option together in 2 hours 14 minutes and Nikki finished 1st female and Alfie the second Under-16.

Four club members competed in the fifth round of the Esk Valley Fell Club Summer Series at Clay Bank near Stokesley and entitled ‘Inclined to Madness’ no doubt due to nature of the course which consisted of 11km and 325m of climb!

The quartet was led by Paul Lawton who was fourth overall of 91. He was followed by Robert Preston in 11th, and Neil Scruton 47th and 1st O75. Robert Lillie closed in for the team which placed 7th, in 57th and 1st O70.

Twenty-nine SAC members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun at Wykeham.

The first finisher for the club was Ryan Sheader who was seventh overall of 204. SAC’s Hester Butterworth was first female overall of 94 and first O50.

Other Male Finishers; D. Hepples 1st Over-45, C. Waite 3rd​​​​​​O40, D. Smart 5th O45, C. Wright 2nd O65, M. Pepworth 5th O55, P. Barnard 7th O55, R. Grainger 11th O50, R. Broadley 2nd O70, M. Padgham 5th O65, H. Forkin 1st O75, P. Grahamslaw 7th O60, R. Gough 3rd O70.

Other Female Finishers; S. Noble 2nd, C. Waite 1st JW 10, L. Lester 2nd O45, G. Barnard 3rd O55, G. Glegg 5th O60, L. Tomlinson 4th O45, C. Bilton 5th O45 with a PB, K. Grimwood 6th O45, S. Parsons 7th O60, C. Pelluci 7th O55, R. Frank 13th O50, S. Villiers 7th O60, N. Edmond 9th O55, W. Pattison 15th O50, E. Waite 14th O40

Helpers; H. Grainger, M. Pepworth, Chloe Waite, Chris Waite, E. Waite, J. Waite.

At Sewerby parkrun, Pauline Elliot was 7th O55, Linda Hinchliffe 20th O50, Patricia Keenan 3rd O70 and Alan Keenan 3rd O75.

Helpers were Patricia and Alan Keenan.

At Whitby Cinder Track parkrun, Neil Scruton was 26th overall of 190 and 1st O75, and Matt Rutt was 35th.

Nicola Doody was 3rd O45 and Andrew Doody 18th O50 at Morecambe parkrun, at Roundhay Park Leeds parkrun, Robert Preston was 7th overall of 265, and Guilia Wilkins was 44th female overall of 251 and 8th O45 at Endcliffe Sheffield parkrun.